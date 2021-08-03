These houses are for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buffalo area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

404 Rudy Lane, Buffalo, 55313 3 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Rare opportunity to own a well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath w/ an opportunity for a 4th bedroom in the highly sought after Rodeo Hills of Buffalo. Beautifully landscaped complete with irrigation system. Enjoy sunsets with a pond view from your fully fenced backyard. Open concept main level with beautiful vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms on one level. Your finished family room is a full walk out with more room to grow in the additional lower level.

200 Meadow Drive, Loretto, 55357 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful and secluded two story in the heart of Loretto. Recently remodeled with brand new roof, windows, quartz countertops and freshly painted. Family room opens to amazing three season porch overlooking large fenced in back yard with storage shed and hot tub included! Garage is heated and insulated to be used as you see fit. This gem won't last long!

3775 Dague Avenue Se, Delano, 55328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,198 Square Feet | Built in 1993

ALMOST 3 ACRES IN GREAT DELANO LOCATION! Experience life in the idyllic countryside with privacy, wildlife & incredible sunsets. Close proximity to restaurants & shopping in DT Delano, Rockford, Buffalo & easy access to 94/494. Open main level floorplan with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring & large deck for entertaining. 3 large bedrooms on the upper level. Cozy up by the stone fireplace in the lower-level family room that opens to a backyard patio. Add instant equity by customizing unfinished sq ft in the lower level! It is move-in ready with recently updated bathrooms, many new windows, smart home features, HVAC & water softener w/ reverse osmosis system!

6385 River Ridge Lane, Monticello, 55362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Talk about move in ready! Beautiful home on large corner lot in a prime location! Privacy fence around entire backyard, large deck, patio, irrigation system, 8x12 well built shed and an insulated 3 stall garage. The inside boasts a large foyer, updated SS appliance's, gas fireplace with built ins, knock down ceilings, recessed lighting, built in office space, and updated bathroom! This is truly a must see!

