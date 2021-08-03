Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, MN

These houses are for sale in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 4 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Buffalo area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Buffalo-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hntxV_0bGWC13u00

404 Rudy Lane, Buffalo, 55313

3 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,030 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Rare opportunity to own a well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bath w/ an opportunity for a 4th bedroom in the highly sought after Rodeo Hills of Buffalo. Beautifully landscaped complete with irrigation system. Enjoy sunsets with a pond view from your fully fenced backyard. Open concept main level with beautiful vaulted ceilings. All bedrooms on one level. Your finished family room is a full walk out with more room to grow in the additional lower level.

For open house information, contact Kimbra Ness, Keller Williams Integrity NW at 763-441-2248

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5768108)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovfMJ_0bGWC13u00

200 Meadow Drive, Loretto, 55357

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful and secluded two story in the heart of Loretto. Recently remodeled with brand new roof, windows, quartz countertops and freshly painted. Family room opens to amazing three season porch overlooking large fenced in back yard with storage shed and hot tub included! Garage is heated and insulated to be used as you see fit. This gem won't last long!

For open house information, contact Stacy Zerk, RE/MAX Results at 763-235-7000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6022421)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peZh7_0bGWC13u00

3775 Dague Avenue Se, Delano, 55328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,198 Square Feet | Built in 1993

ALMOST 3 ACRES IN GREAT DELANO LOCATION! Experience life in the idyllic countryside with privacy, wildlife & incredible sunsets. Close proximity to restaurants & shopping in DT Delano, Rockford, Buffalo & easy access to 94/494. Open main level floorplan with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring & large deck for entertaining. 3 large bedrooms on the upper level. Cozy up by the stone fireplace in the lower-level family room that opens to a backyard patio. Add instant equity by customizing unfinished sq ft in the lower level! It is move-in ready with recently updated bathrooms, many new windows, smart home features, HVAC & water softener w/ reverse osmosis system!

For open house information, contact Eileen Kosowicz, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5762336)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPiFq_0bGWC13u00

6385 River Ridge Lane, Monticello, 55362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Talk about move in ready! Beautiful home on large corner lot in a prime location! Privacy fence around entire backyard, large deck, patio, irrigation system, 8x12 well built shed and an insulated 3 stall garage. The inside boasts a large foyer, updated SS appliance's, gas fireplace with built ins, knock down ceilings, recessed lighting, built in office space, and updated bathroom! This is truly a must see!

For open house information, contact Christopher Qualley, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028369)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo News Flash

Buffalo, MN
61
Followers
317
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Loretto, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Rockford, MN
Buffalo, MN
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Appliance#Recessed Lighting#Irrigation System#Windows#House#Hvac#Realty Group Llc#Ss Appliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy