Homes for sale in East Liverpool: New listings

1225 Clover Ave, Wellsville, 43968 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check it out! Move in ready! Two bedroom/ one full bath two story home just waiting for you to move in. Laundry room has been relocated on the first floor as well. Don't miss out. Call today.

For open house information, contact Rachael L Kerchofer, RE/MAX Valley Real Estate at 330-629-9200

401 Broadway Ave, Wellsville, 43968 4 Beds 2 Baths | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large corner lot home features 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, fenced in yard, and a large detached one car garage. Sold as-is while occupied.

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

1313 Shontz Dr, Wellsville, 43968 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome home to Russell Heights! The split level home is spacious and beautiful with a two car garage. Upon entering the home you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with stylish hardwood floors. Off the foyer is a charming half bath and a huge laundry room with a sink, folding tables and a built in ironing board. Step up to the main level where you will find a big living room, dining room, and open kitchen equipped with appliances that stay and oak cabinetry. Take a couple steps down to the cozy family room that features hardwood flooring and a beautiful gas fireplace made of stone! The bedrooms and full bath are privately located on the upper level. The full bath will be a favorite room in this house. It has been gutted and professionally designed and remodeled with more gorgeous stone, antique fixtures and even a barn door. The basement is finished with built-in storage benches, storage closets and is perfect for additional living space or theater room. Let’s walk back outside where you will find a private fenced in area with a heated inground pool. The pool area is large and perfect for entertainment, this area also has lots of outdoor storage. Make an appointment to come check out this home in a great location and see for yourself it’s beauty and everything it has to offer, DON’T WAIT!

For open house information, contact Ashley Cunningham, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

15300 Strader Rd, East Liverpool, 43920 4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,278 Square Feet | Built in 1991

SPECTACULAR 4 Bedroom/2 Story Updated BRICK Colonial Home with over 4200 Square Feet, 9 Car Garage, & Inground Pool. Home Features Include: Large Front Living Room which leads to a sunken Sun Room, AWESOME Back Family Room with Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace & AMAZING Bay Window, AMAZING Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Trendy Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island with built in oven, and Large Breakfast Area, Formal Dining Room & Half Bath. Second Floor offers a HUGE Master Bedroom with His/Her Walk in Closets, Custom Built In's & a PHENOMENAL Updated Glamour Bath with Double Sinks, Modern Soaking Tub, Floor to Ceiling Tile Steam Shower with heated towel rack, vanity lighting & DAZZLING Crystal Chandelier. The Sliding Glass Doors off kitchen lead to an AMAZING Private Back Yard Paradise with Inground Pool & Hot Tub Area. There is a 3 Car Attached, 6 Car Detached, & Utility Garage for all of your storage needs. The Utility Garage is off the back side of the pool area. Updates Include: New Furnace/AC -Upstairs - 2017, New Furnace/AC - Downstairs - 2018, New Garage AC - 2019, New Hot Water Tanks - 2012, New Roof - 2012, All Bathrooms & Kitchen Updates - since 2016, 6" Thick Concrete Drive, All New LED Lighting, New Pella Bow Window, New Pella Sliding Door, All New Carpeting & Flooring, and a Fresh Coat of Paint. Front & Back Yards have been Professionally Landscaped with new landscape lighting. Detached Garage & Pool heated with propane.

For open house information, contact Holly Ritchie, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644