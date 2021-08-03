Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

Homes for sale in East Liverpool: New listings

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 4 days ago

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Looking for a house in East Liverpool? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the East Liverpool area:

1225 Clover Ave, Wellsville, 43968

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,273 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check it out! Move in ready! Two bedroom/ one full bath two story home just waiting for you to move in. Laundry room has been relocated on the first floor as well. Don't miss out. Call today.

For open house information, contact Rachael L Kerchofer, RE/MAX Valley Real Estate at 330-629-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4289993)

401 Broadway Ave, Wellsville, 43968

4 Beds 2 Baths | $24,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large corner lot home features 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, fenced in yard, and a large detached one car garage. Sold as-is while occupied.

For open house information, contact Christopher L Williams, River Valley Realty at 330-385-2288

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4283533)

1313 Shontz Dr, Wellsville, 43968

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome home to Russell Heights! The split level home is spacious and beautiful with a two car garage. Upon entering the home you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with stylish hardwood floors. Off the foyer is a charming half bath and a huge laundry room with a sink, folding tables and a built in ironing board. Step up to the main level where you will find a big living room, dining room, and open kitchen equipped with appliances that stay and oak cabinetry. Take a couple steps down to the cozy family room that features hardwood flooring and a beautiful gas fireplace made of stone! The bedrooms and full bath are privately located on the upper level. The full bath will be a favorite room in this house. It has been gutted and professionally designed and remodeled with more gorgeous stone, antique fixtures and even a barn door. The basement is finished with built-in storage benches, storage closets and is perfect for additional living space or theater room. Let’s walk back outside where you will find a private fenced in area with a heated inground pool. The pool area is large and perfect for entertainment, this area also has lots of outdoor storage. Make an appointment to come check out this home in a great location and see for yourself it’s beauty and everything it has to offer, DON’T WAIT!

For open house information, contact Ashley Cunningham, Cedar One Realty at 330-932-0895

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4280780)

15300 Strader Rd, East Liverpool, 43920

4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,278 Square Feet | Built in 1991

SPECTACULAR 4 Bedroom/2 Story Updated BRICK Colonial Home with over 4200 Square Feet, 9 Car Garage, & Inground Pool. Home Features Include: Large Front Living Room which leads to a sunken Sun Room, AWESOME Back Family Room with Floor to Ceiling Stone Fireplace & AMAZING Bay Window, AMAZING Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Trendy Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Center Island with built in oven, and Large Breakfast Area, Formal Dining Room & Half Bath. Second Floor offers a HUGE Master Bedroom with His/Her Walk in Closets, Custom Built In's & a PHENOMENAL Updated Glamour Bath with Double Sinks, Modern Soaking Tub, Floor to Ceiling Tile Steam Shower with heated towel rack, vanity lighting & DAZZLING Crystal Chandelier. The Sliding Glass Doors off kitchen lead to an AMAZING Private Back Yard Paradise with Inground Pool & Hot Tub Area. There is a 3 Car Attached, 6 Car Detached, & Utility Garage for all of your storage needs. The Utility Garage is off the back side of the pool area. Updates Include: New Furnace/AC -Upstairs - 2017, New Furnace/AC - Downstairs - 2018, New Garage AC - 2019, New Hot Water Tanks - 2012, New Roof - 2012, All Bathrooms & Kitchen Updates - since 2016, 6" Thick Concrete Drive, All New LED Lighting, New Pella Bow Window, New Pella Sliding Door, All New Carpeting & Flooring, and a Fresh Coat of Paint. Front & Back Yards have been Professionally Landscaped with new landscape lighting. Detached Garage & Pool heated with propane.

For open house information, contact Holly Ritchie, Keller Williams Chervenic Rlty at 330-686-1644

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4293760)

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool Updates

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Indiana StateNWI.com

Newly-listed homes for sale in the Northwest Indiana area

This new home has it all! Lennar Homes' Victoria, move-in ready in October, featuring our Designer Select interior package with three bedrooms, upstairs loft, three car garage and full unfinished basement. This home has a brick front, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island and stainless steel GE appliances including a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
Chicago, ILKABC

June’s Pending Home Sales Fall…More Homes Listed

(Chicago, IL) — There are some signs the red-hot real estate market may be starting to cool. Pending home sales are falling. The National Association of Realtors says they dropped one-point-nine percent in June. They also fell by the same amount when compared to June of last year. Meantime, Realtor dot com says there were five-and-a-half percent more newly listed homes last month compared to June 2020.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Newly-listed homes for sale in the Kenosha area

Calling all investors, tiny home lovers, downsizers and first time home buyers!! This is the one for you! Close to Lake Michigan, Carthage and Parkside College makes this home the perfect location. This cottage like home is ready for someone to make it their own. Bring your decorating ideas. Good sized back yard ready for your garden or BBQ dinners. 1.5 car garage. It's ready for you.
Utah StatePosted by
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Home For Sale In Utah Has Unusual Listing Price

One Utah man is selling his home, and the listing price isn't something you see every day. 2 KUTV reported that the man is hoping to get some cryptocurrency instead of cash. Owner Scott Paul is even offering a sweet deal to anyone willing to pay with cryptocurrency. The listing price is $389,000, but paying with DOGE coin will get the buyer a 10 percent discount.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

June New-Home Sales Fail to Meet Expectations

The most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows an unexpected fall in new-home sales, dropping 6.6% from May and 19.4% below June 2020 levels. Sales for newly built homes reached an annualized rate of 676,000 in June 2021 but were at 839,000 in June 2020. Analysts predicted a new-home sales increase of 3.4% for June, but price hikes may be putting new homes out of reach for many buyers, says CNBC. The median price for a new home increased 6% from June 2020 to June 2021. CNBC notes most of the homebuying now is happening on the higher end of the market, leaving builders unable to construct affordable homes due to construction prices.
Real EstateUS News and World Report

New Home Sales Slip 6.6% in June

New home sales fell 6.6% in June to an annual rate of 676,000, the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Development reported on Monday. May's sales number was revised downward to 724,000, from the previously reported 769,000. The median sale price of a single-family home was $361,8000. The...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

Home Values are Surging in East Orange, New Jersey

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. home sales slumped. Since then, however, the market has come roaring back — and rising demand, in conjunction with a relatively low supply of housing, has caused home values to surge. According to estimates from Zillow, a Seattle-based real estate data company, between June 2020 and […]
East Hampton, NYtherealdeal.com

Architect Michael Haverland lists his own East Hampton home

Architect Michael Haverland has listed his Modernist home in East Hampton for a little under $6 million. Designed himself, the 3,800-square-foot home at 73 Cove Hollow Road was built 15 years ago but could be mistaken for a mid-20th century creation, according to Behind the Hedges. Haverland collaborated on the...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000

Gorgeous mountain retreat in the highly desired Ponderosa Trails. Step inside to this meticulously maintained home and prepared to be delighted. The living area has soaring vaulted ceilings, stone gas fireplace, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and rustic beam accents. The kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen island with cooktop. Primary bedroom is on the main level with sliding glass door to the backyard, the en-suite has dual sinks, tiled shower and tub. There are 4 additional bedrooms one of which is on the main level and a spacious loft. Outside you will find a paver patio, cozy fire pit and dog run. This home also has the coveted 3 car garage and a landscaped front yard.
China Spring, TXWacoTrib.com

8 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $1,790,000

Who says you can't have it all? This absolutely breathtaking home offers every amenity a luxury home should possess! From the moment the private entry gate opens, beauty beholds! A long drive of alluring mature trees takes you right to the grand entrance of a home that will make all your friends jealous! No expense was spared in this exquisite home that includes a gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a generous gas stove with pot filler. You'll love the master suite that offers a relaxing soaking tub & walk-in shower as well as dual walk-in closets and patio doors that open to a backyard oasis. Additional features include a butler pantry, private maid quarters, a hidden storm shelter within the 1/2 bath, and surround sound throughout. Exterior features include an outdoor grill & sink with granite, an outdoor fireplace, and a custom fresh-water pool with water feature, slide, and hot tub! Come live your best life!
Troutman, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $350,000

NEW SITE BUILT CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Master suite upstairs with large walk in closet, double sink vanity with tile shower walls & flooring and privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring, linen closet and tiled laundry room. Large landing area at top of steps with space for two desks. Huge bonus room with double door entry! Minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman. Construction to be complete by middle of September. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/ elongated toilets! (Photos of completed home are like images of same home previously built- colors & selections will vary)
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

Discounted Rental Listings + Newly-Listed Apartments with Private Outdoor Space

In the first full week of August 2021, CityRealty listings show 8,181 publicly listed apartments and townhouses for rent in core areas of New York. This shows a 13.9 percent drop from early July 2021; meanwhile, the Manhattan median rent has jumped to $3,735/month in the same time period. A total of 156 rental listings experienced price reductions in the last week of July 2021, and a full, sortable chart may be found below.
Charlotte, NCmooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,999

Brand New!! Never Lived in and Ready to Move-in Townhome located in the much sought after Davis Lake Area. This popular Ashland floor plan features an open concept with a family room, kitchen, and dining area. The spacious master bedroom in the second floor includes a huge walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled, walk-in shower with listello accents and a bench seat. Other awesome upgrades include tray ceilings in the foyer and master bedroom, a drop zone storage area, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range and Smart Home features.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $524,900

Welcome HOME! This beautifully designed home features 2726 sqft 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom upstairs can be used as a bonus room/flex room), office, 4 full baths, and a half bath. This functional open concept floor-plan is one everyone will love! The large living room boasts a floor to ceiling brick surfaced, wood burning fireplace, soaring ceilings that pop from 11ft to 13ft tall accented with wood beams, and two sets of French doors overlooking the incredible back porch & outdoor kitchen! The stunning kitchen offers a large island, beautiful custom cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, an extra storage closet, stainless steel appliances, a large apron front sink, a gas cooktop, a microwave drawer, & double ovens! The primary bedroom suite is the picture of relaxation with a free standing tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, tons of natural light, & a huge custom closet conveniently connected to the laundry room! Each secondary bedroom has its own bath & large walk-in closet. Be sure to take note of the abundant storage throughout! This home is not only gorgeous, it is functional! Set up your private tour today!
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

6 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $635,000

You will love coming home to this beautiful brick home on a cul-de-sac facing a lovely greenspace with pond. The main level greets you with two story entryway, formal dining room with crown molding and sitting room. There is an office or guest bedroom on this level. Large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a spacious family room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace. Outside is a stone patio; perfect for relaxing with friends. Upstairs there are five spacious bedrooms. Separate laundry room upstairs makes it easy to get laundry done. The lower level has a large rec room with full bath and french doors to access the back yard. Two large areas are unfinished but would make a great bedroom and theater room. Beautiful hardwood floors. This home is in excellent condition. Move in ready for sure!
Real EstateHousing Wire

New home sales dip for third consecutive month

New home sales continued to slip in June, falling 6.6% from May to a pace of only 676,000, according to a recent study from the U.S. Census. It’s the third straight month of decreases and the first annual decline since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. June’s pace is also...

