Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Check out these homes on the Berea market now

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 4 days ago

(Berea, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EEFT_0bGWByZx00

6553 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, 40403

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment/rental property or starter home. Home sits on 5.5 acres. House is being sold as is. Home inspections are welcome. Buyer will pay up to $450 for home warranty. Buyer to satisfy square footage.

For open house information, contact Susan Rogers, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20113651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3hv1_0bGWByZx00

404 Kings Cross Drive, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Look at this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home with covered front porch, new oversized back deck that leads down to a above ground pool, 2 car attached garage, storage building all sitting on a 1 acre lot! Home also features a cathedral ceiling in living room, vaulted ceiling in master suite, entry foyer, separate laundry room and much more!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20114479)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJENB_0bGWByZx00

111 Salter Road, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

New Price!! Looking for something between Berea and Richmond? Look no Further this all brick ranch has 4 br 1 bth and is ready for new owners! New carpet, water heater and roof is only 3 years old. Fully fenced in back yard with storage shed and its flat! Call today to book your showing! Inspections welcome seller selling as-is.

For open house information, contact Shawna Wever, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20113941)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0mVq_0bGWByZx00

214 Marcellus Drive, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 bedroom 1 full bath ranch home with attached garage sitting on a level lot that backs up to trees! home features spacious living room and kitchen, laminate flooring, separate laundry room and more!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20113091)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
150
Followers
334
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Berea, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Berea, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Inspections#Water Heater#Laundry Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy