Check out these homes on the Berea market now

(Berea, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6553 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, 40403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment/rental property or starter home. Home sits on 5.5 acres. House is being sold as is. Home inspections are welcome. Buyer will pay up to $450 for home warranty. Buyer to satisfy square footage.

For open house information, contact Susan Rogers, COLOR Real Estate at 859-552-0070

404 Kings Cross Drive, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Look at this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home with covered front porch, new oversized back deck that leads down to a above ground pool, 2 car attached garage, storage building all sitting on a 1 acre lot! Home also features a cathedral ceiling in living room, vaulted ceiling in master suite, entry foyer, separate laundry room and much more!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

111 Salter Road, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

New Price!! Looking for something between Berea and Richmond? Look no Further this all brick ranch has 4 br 1 bth and is ready for new owners! New carpet, water heater and roof is only 3 years old. Fully fenced in back yard with storage shed and its flat! Call today to book your showing! Inspections welcome seller selling as-is.

For open house information, contact Shawna Wever, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204

214 Marcellus Drive, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 bedroom 1 full bath ranch home with attached garage sitting on a level lot that backs up to trees! home features spacious living room and kitchen, laminate flooring, separate laundry room and more!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878