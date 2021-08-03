Home ownership in Radford is within reach with townhouses like these

(RADFORD, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Radford, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Radford, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1444 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Move-in ready end unit townhome with great proximity to grocery stores, restaurants, and 460. This well cared for home offers 3 bds and 1.5 baths, laminate floors on the main level, tile backsplash, nest thermostat, ceiling fans, and low HOA fees.

For open house information, contact Brian McHone, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

1446 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great 3 bedroom end-unit townhome located minutes from area shopping and schools, and in a quiet subdivision with little traffic.This well cared for 3 bedroom townhome has new flooring and paint. The heat pump was replaced in 2014. Great location and low HOA's. Property is vacant just text and go.

For open house information, contact Brian McHone, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

6817 Sahalee Circle, Radford, 24141 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Townhouse | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Comfort & quality meet todays busy lifestyle at this beautiful end unit townhome in the desirable Herons Landing Community. Soaked in natural light & featuring a gas fireplace, the living area makes everyday life & entertaining a breeze. Flowing into a fantastic eatin kitchen w/gleaming hardwood floors, an abundance of white cabinetry, full complement of appliances, plus a large dining area sure to impress. Easy access to the back deck for grillin’ & chillin’. Private office nook off the kitchen creates the ideal work from home space. Heading upstairs, you will find 2 generously sized bedrooms including the primary suite w/plush carpeting, walk-in closet & private bath. Attached garage provides lots of additional storage. Appreciate the many amenities the neighborhood offers; scenic New River, restaurants, pool, club house & VT Pete Dye designed River Course golf course. Centrally located between Radford, Christiansburg & Blacksburg, & less than 10 miles from Virginia Tech! Call today

For open house information, contact Desi Sowers, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

125 Hamilton Avenue, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $357,900 | Townhouse | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction and ready for move-in by August! This two-story villa is a spacious home with a convenient first floor owner’s suite. The owner’s suite features a bathroom with double vanities and a luxurious walk-in shower. A large walk-in closet completes the owner’s suite. The great room on the main level opens up to the kitchen and dining area, featuring a center island that includes additional space for seating. As you make your way upstairs, a large open loft provides the perfect place for an office, a home gym, or a secondary living area for family and guests. Just off the loft there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home is located in Clifton, a brand new community in the New River Valley within walking distance to the area’s best shopping and dining, and only minutes to Virginia Tech. The adjacent Huckleberry Trail provides opportunities for walking, playing, or bike riding.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855