Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Home ownership in Radford is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 4 days ago

(RADFORD, VA) If you’re on the market for a home in Radford, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Radford, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxOy5_0bGWBxhE00

1444 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Move-in ready end unit townhome with great proximity to grocery stores, restaurants, and 460. This well cared for home offers 3 bds and 1.5 baths, laminate floors on the main level, tile backsplash, nest thermostat, ceiling fans, and low HOA fees.

For open house information, contact Brian McHone, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412623)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gHD1_0bGWBxhE00

1446 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Townhouse | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great 3 bedroom end-unit townhome located minutes from area shopping and schools, and in a quiet subdivision with little traffic.This well cared for 3 bedroom townhome has new flooring and paint. The heat pump was replaced in 2014. Great location and low HOA's. Property is vacant just text and go.

For open house information, contact Brian McHone, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFZw3_0bGWBxhE00

6817 Sahalee Circle, Radford, 24141

2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Townhouse | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Comfort & quality meet todays busy lifestyle at this beautiful end unit townhome in the desirable Herons Landing Community. Soaked in natural light & featuring a gas fireplace, the living area makes everyday life & entertaining a breeze. Flowing into a fantastic eatin kitchen w/gleaming hardwood floors, an abundance of white cabinetry, full complement of appliances, plus a large dining area sure to impress. Easy access to the back deck for grillin’ & chillin’. Private office nook off the kitchen creates the ideal work from home space. Heading upstairs, you will find 2 generously sized bedrooms including the primary suite w/plush carpeting, walk-in closet & private bath. Attached garage provides lots of additional storage. Appreciate the many amenities the neighborhood offers; scenic New River, restaurants, pool, club house & VT Pete Dye designed River Course golf course. Centrally located between Radford, Christiansburg & Blacksburg, & less than 10 miles from Virginia Tech! Call today

For open house information, contact Desi Sowers, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412738)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIjBl_0bGWBxhE00

125 Hamilton Avenue, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 3 Baths | $357,900 | Townhouse | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction and ready for move-in by August! This two-story villa is a spacious home with a convenient first floor owner’s suite. The owner’s suite features a bathroom with double vanities and a luxurious walk-in shower. A large walk-in closet completes the owner’s suite. The great room on the main level opens up to the kitchen and dining area, featuring a center island that includes additional space for seating. As you make your way upstairs, a large open loft provides the perfect place for an office, a home gym, or a secondary living area for family and guests. Just off the loft there are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home is located in Clifton, a brand new community in the New River Valley within walking distance to the area’s best shopping and dining, and only minutes to Virginia Tech. The adjacent Huckleberry Trail provides opportunities for walking, playing, or bike riding.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-411995)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
93
Followers
313
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blacksburg, VA
Business
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Clifton, VA
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhouses#Home Ownership#Art Galleries#Housing Market#Hoa#Herons Landing Community#Desi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy