Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crescent City, CA

House-hunt Crescent City: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 4 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Looking for a house in Crescent City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8knx_0bGWBwoV00

1780 El Monte, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful well kept home situated on .17 of an acre. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large dining area, breakfast nook, life-proof flooring, bamboo flooring in bedrooms, professionally landscaped front and back yard areas, hook-up for back up generator power, trex decking on back deck, large shop for extra storage, newer appliances, economical heat pump source for heating and air conditioning. The list goes on. Virtual tour posted Call today to schedule a in person viewing!

For open house information, contact VALENTINA FRY, NextHome Premier Properties at 916-221-1222

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210230)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zS5ax_0bGWBwoV00

680 Lynch, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $307,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful large open concept manufactured home with tons of privacy. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a new roof, new laminate flooring throughout, new appliances...Home is located at the end of a sleepy country road, no through traffic. In addition to this large lot, there is a second 1 acre lot that conveys with the sale - making this an investment for the future - sell separately, add a dwelling for rental/personal use? Easy to view!

For open house information, contact Patty Adams, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210180)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOjDH_0bGWBwoV00

639 Murphy, Crescent City, 95531

2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Mid-Century Modern beauty now available for sale. Lots of natural light makes this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom charmer stand out from the rest. Natural light throughout this home make it stand out from the rest. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with spacious laundry room and tons of storage. Spacious master suite has large walk-in closet and upstairs laundry room has cabinetry and counter-tops. Low maintenance yard, (mostly concrete and asphalt)/ You won't be disappointed!

For open house information, contact DONNA ZORN, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210316)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mtHn_0bGWBwoV00

2300 Morehead, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rare find! 5 aces, beautiful 2450 sqft home in the Redwood school district with 1200 sqft shop with 2nd level storage! Rental income from pasture @ $100 a month. Two power meters (house/shop) RV hook ups, decks front and back, 9ft floor to ceiling windows! Clean, move in ready! Must see before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Erik Tedsen, INVESTMENT REALTY HOMES INC. at 707-464-8757

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210278)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
97
Followers
306
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Laminate Flooring#Decks#House#Trex#North Woods Realty#Rv#Realty Homes Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy