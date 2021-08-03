House-hunt Crescent City: What’s on the market

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Looking for a house in Crescent City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1780 El Monte, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful well kept home situated on .17 of an acre. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large dining area, breakfast nook, life-proof flooring, bamboo flooring in bedrooms, professionally landscaped front and back yard areas, hook-up for back up generator power, trex decking on back deck, large shop for extra storage, newer appliances, economical heat pump source for heating and air conditioning. The list goes on. Virtual tour posted Call today to schedule a in person viewing!

For open house information, contact VALENTINA FRY, NextHome Premier Properties at 916-221-1222

680 Lynch, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $307,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful large open concept manufactured home with tons of privacy. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a new roof, new laminate flooring throughout, new appliances...Home is located at the end of a sleepy country road, no through traffic. In addition to this large lot, there is a second 1 acre lot that conveys with the sale - making this an investment for the future - sell separately, add a dwelling for rental/personal use? Easy to view!

For open house information, contact Patty Adams, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

639 Murphy, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Mid-Century Modern beauty now available for sale. Lots of natural light makes this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom charmer stand out from the rest. Natural light throughout this home make it stand out from the rest. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with spacious laundry room and tons of storage. Spacious master suite has large walk-in closet and upstairs laundry room has cabinetry and counter-tops. Low maintenance yard, (mostly concrete and asphalt)/ You won't be disappointed!

For open house information, contact DONNA ZORN, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

2300 Morehead, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Rare find! 5 aces, beautiful 2450 sqft home in the Redwood school district with 1200 sqft shop with 2nd level storage! Rental income from pasture @ $100 a month. Two power meters (house/shop) RV hook ups, decks front and back, 9ft floor to ceiling windows! Clean, move in ready! Must see before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Erik Tedsen, INVESTMENT REALTY HOMES INC. at 707-464-8757