Check out these homes for sale in Campbellsville now

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

232 South Parker Rd, Campbellsville, 42718 1 Bed 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

Neat little one bedroom, one bath property located just minutes from Green River Lake!!! This property could be used for many different purposes. Perfect little home or perfect camping location. The yard is easily accessible to park a boat, camper, trailer, etc... Inside the home has new flooring, nice sized kitchen and living room, big bedroom and a bath with a tub/shower combo. This is a awesome get away property. Don't miss out!!!

416.5 Taylor Boulevard, Campbellsville, 42718 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Small house in city on good sized lot

2960 Old Lebanon Road, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1975

For Sale or Rent! Captivating Brick Ranch in the lovely Farmgate Subdivision! 1.3 miles from Taylor Regional Hospital and Minutes away from shopping, restaurants, Downtown Campbellsville, and more! Huge front and back yard and an attached garage. The exterior updates include new roof, gutters, soffit, facia, pillars, shutters, paint, light fixtures, and landscape. Interior updates include new engineered hardwood floors, tile floors, carpet, kitchen, bathrooms, water heater, appliances, paint, barn doors, accent wall, light fixtures, and trim. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. Bonus rooms include an office, a pantry, a mud/laundry room and a dining room with a fireplace. This home is truly stunning and will make someone very happy. Schedule a showing today! Agent Owned. Data believed to be correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

775 St Francis Raywick Road, St. Francis, 40062 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1978

3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the beautiful Marion County countryside. This Berm house sits on approximately .36 acres at 775 St. Francis Raywick Rd. New Windows, New doors, Laminate flooring, Metal Roof only 4 years old. Central Heat and Air New water heater! Electric Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and dryer!

