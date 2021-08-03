Cancel
Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney indicted on assault charge for alleged incident involving woman

By Chris Tomasson
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a grand jury in Dallas on a felony charge related to an alleged assault in April involving a woman. Court records showed Tuesday that the grand jury, which conducted a hearing last Thursday, returned a “true bill” on Gladney. Tasha Tsiaperas, community and media relations manager for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that means Gladney has been indicted.

