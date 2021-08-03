Homes for sale in Pikeville: New listings

(PIKEVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pikeville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Pikeville area:

16699 Grapevine Road, Phyllis, 41554 5 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,859 Square Feet | Built in 1974

A wonderful country setting invites you to this very nice 5 bedroom home on a spacious lot in the Phyllis community of Pike County. The home offers a living room, family room kitchen, full bath,3 bedrooms and utility room on the first floor with 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath on the second level plus a fabulous, large open deck. Extra large 2 car detached garage and insulated storage building. Close to the Fishtrap camping grounds and lake. Make this your primary residence or your own getaway to enjoy fishing, hunting and all the area has to provide. Hillside acreage included. Call for you appointment today before this one gets away!!!

69 Webster Way, Pikeville, 41501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Lovely brick home, located in Coal Run with approx. 6+/- acres!! Formal living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room with fireplace, study, 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car attached carport, 1 car garage, mother-in-law suite, 11 ft. deep in-ground pool with pool bath, workshop, elegant parquet flooring, covered screened in back porch, side covered entertaining area, large yard with many possibilities!! Call today!!

3647 Route 194 West, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1978

The perfect property to live in a country setting with a nearby tenant to help pay the mortgage! This property is estimated by the seller to be around 2 acres, flat acreage. The property includes the main house (doublewide home) with attached garage and detached carport plus a 1200 square foot ranch rental home. Both homes for a great price! *** There is an access easement along the of the property close to the river. ***There is an inground pool on the property that IS NOT functional. Buyer responsible for all repairs, replacement, etc.

500 Left Fork Joes Creek, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1997

1997 Oakwood doublewide; 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Priced to sell! Call today for your private showing!

