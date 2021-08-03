These houses are for sale in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

104 Short Street, Etowah, 37331 3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1963

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in a convenient location in Etowah. This One Level Home offers a Living Room with an additional Large Room that could be used as family room/den, game room, 4th Bedroom/Master Suite. Lots of Possibilities here. There is a large screened in back porch with a large back yard and plenty of extra storage. Call or text for your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Lorie Colloms, Keller Williams Athens at 423-649-0090

2256 Highway 30 E., Athens, 37303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Set within 56 partially wooded acres Andever, by noted Atlanta architect James Means, is available for the first time since being built in 1963. As you approach the rolling quarter mile drive the beautiful columned brick home comes into view. Designed as a southern neoclassical house it includes Federal & Greek revival design elements & is reminiscent of homes built by carpenter architects & owners throughout the early south. Upon entering you are welcomed into a spacious hall featuring a sweeping spiral staircase, Palladian window, & arched doorway all originally from the Neel Reid designed J Carrol Payne house in Atlanta – just a few of the many architectural antiques collected by the owners for seven years prior to building. To the left is the large dining room w/ gas log fireplace & wonderful iron French doored bay window (also from J Carrol Payne house) opening to side terrace & boxwood gardens. Back through entrance hall to large living room, notice the Herringbone pattern oak parquet floors throughout the front rooms originally from the ballroom of the Montague house, a Cameron Hill home in Chattanooga. The living room features the first of 3 wood burning fireplaces & views from the windows showcase the lovely boxwood garden rooms. Along the back of the home, is a newly remodeled kitchen & laundry/mudroom w/ granite countertops & freshly finished heart pine floors. An informal brick floored dining room or breakfast room features French doors opening to the rear terrace and backyard. A light filled master ensuite completes the lower level w/ a Delft tile lined wood burning fireplace & bathroom w/ walk-in shower & old Georgia marble flooring. The upstairs features 3 more generous bedrooms w/ 2 full baths & a wonderful study/office w/ old cherry wood paneling, built-in bookshelves, & mantle all from Chattanooga's famous 1850's Nottingham House. The last of the three wood burning fireplaces is located here. In the hallway outside the study is a doorway to the large recessed back porch w/ porch swing, ceiling fans, & plenty of space for folks to relax & enjoy. Nearby back in the hallway is a plumbed closet that could be used as a wet bar or kitchenette for upstairs guests or dinners on the porch. A marble floored small room leads to a door that opens to front balcony as do two “Mill's window doors” from the front bedrooms. The front porch features beautiful columns from an early 19th c. house in Athens, Ga, & the overhead light fixture once lit up a Parisian street. Old heart pine from the Tallulah Falls Railroad Trestle was used for custom outside trim, cornices, & window shutters. The third floor – a favorite of the owners' five boys & then the grandchildren – is open space heated & cooled & used as a play area w/ pool table, craft/hobby space & extra storage. Grounds include about 23 acres wooded & 33 in pasture. In backyard there is a brick & slate roof studio/well house. House is on municipal water & there is a 100 ft. deep limestone well which runs irrigation. The 3 HVAC units are 2009/2013/2020. The slate roof was recently inspected, repaired, & has always been well maintained. There is also an older picture perfect barn & barn lot, a separate large garage/workshop, various outbuildings, & beautiful mature boxwood gardens. Centrally located between Knoxville & Chattanooga & about 130 miles from Atlanta, Athens is nicknamed, “The Friendly City”. MooFest, PumpkinTown, Sounds of Summer, Old Fashioned Downtown Christmas, & performances by the AACA are a few of the local events you are sure to enjoy! Tellico, Parksville, and Watts Bar lakes are all w/i an hour drive. Both Hiwassee River (think gentle lazy river) and Ocoee River (home of 1996 Olympics whitewater events) are less than 30 minutes away. This property is the ultimate work-from-home country estate, dream farm, or escape. Potential for B&B or event venue; 2.6 miles to McMinnCo.Airport that accomodates Lear jets & small private planes.

For open house information, contact Allyson Kirkland, Crye-leike Realtors - Athens at 423-746-0227

3250 N Highway 411, Englewood, 37329 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Relax by the pool or enjoy the view from the hot tub. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features beautiful built-in shelving, hardwood floors, formal dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen. A spacious living room with bay windows overlooks the beautiful yard. The Chestuee Creek flows through the rear of this property with approximately 5 wooded acres and 30 acres of cleared farmable land. Located within the city limits of Englewood - close to downtown area, schools, churches, and the hospital. This property is a short drive from many major cities including Atlanta, Chattanooga, Maryville, Knoxville, and the Smoky Mountains. Acreage and square footage taken from tax records, buyer to verify all pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Debbie Nokes, Century 21 Howe Realty & Auct. at 423-337-9355

139 County Road 723, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great home, located in a very desirable area with nice views on 1.2 acres. Has beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, and nice floor plan. Kitchen with bar for entertaining to livingroom with gas fireplace. House offers recently done area or perfect for teenager, so offers two master suites. Offers large basement area which could be used for media room, man cave etc. Home offers lots of garage space a 2 car garage, along with 1 car garage . Has a huge 2 bay garage workshop with 4 garage doors, enough room for at least 4 vehicles, perfect for the mechanic or car collector and has room to finish out into an apartment or extra living quarters above the garage!

For open house information, contact Ozzie Webb, East Tennessee Properties, LLC at 423-453-5722