On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

900 W Madison Street, Herrin, 62948 2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This two bedroom, one bath home has potential with a fenced in back yard. This home has a large eat in kitchen. Small deck out in back yard. Nice shade trees and located on a nice corner lot. With a little TLC this will make a nice home.

506 W 7Th Street, West Frankfort, 62896 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1950

excellent first time home buyer or senior retirement home, move in ready, tenant occupied, good rental history

1808 Reveille Road, Marion, 62959 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,339 Square Feet | Built in 1994

No wasted area in this nearly 3500 Sq Ft 4 bedroom 3 Bath home in Morningside. Open floor plan area includes a Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining, and Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Large Pantry. Privacy fenced backyard with deck. Three Car Garage. Master Bath has separate vanities and large walk-in closet.

3977 Fawn Drive, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Home! Move-in ready with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, and a lovely view of wooded property from the back of the home. Lots of kitchen cabinets, spacious pantry, top of the line appliances and convenient island and bar area. Newer HVAC and high efficiency water heater. Property has an additional 24x30 Pole Barn/Garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining, entry, hallway and master bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, and high ceiling in living room. Master bath has jet tub, tile shower, and walk-in closet. Master bedroom has door to patio. Ceramic tile flooring in laundry room. Large finished bonus room which could be 4th bedroom. Lighted crawl space and attic. 2 level patio, brick and concrete. All this sits on almost 2 acres!

