Marion, IL

On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

Marion News Beat
 4 days ago

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oUaq_0bGWBozv00

900 W Madison Street, Herrin, 62948

2 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This two bedroom, one bath home has potential with a fenced in back yard. This home has a large eat in kitchen. Small deck out in back yard. Nice shade trees and located on a nice corner lot. With a little TLC this will make a nice home.

For open house information, contact CHERYL WINTERS, RE/MAX ABOVE & BEYOND at 618-549-9222

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB438373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066SX0_0bGWBozv00

506 W 7Th Street, West Frankfort, 62896

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1950

excellent first time home buyer or senior retirement home, move in ready, tenant occupied, good rental history

For open house information, contact JUDY GRISLEY, SOUTHERN REALTY, LLC at 618-997-7979

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB437206)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgYQL_0bGWBozv00

1808 Reveille Road, Marion, 62959

4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,339 Square Feet | Built in 1994

No wasted area in this nearly 3500 Sq Ft 4 bedroom 3 Bath home in Morningside. Open floor plan area includes a Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Formal Dining, and Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Large Pantry. Privacy fenced backyard with deck. Three Car Garage. Master Bath has separate vanities and large walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact DAVID THOMPSON, DAVE THOMPSON REALTY at 618-997-1111

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB439290)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3e5A_0bGWBozv00

3977 Fawn Drive, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Home! Move-in ready with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gas fireplace in the living room, and a lovely view of wooded property from the back of the home. Lots of kitchen cabinets, spacious pantry, top of the line appliances and convenient island and bar area. Newer HVAC and high efficiency water heater. Property has an additional 24x30 Pole Barn/Garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining, entry, hallway and master bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, and high ceiling in living room. Master bath has jet tub, tile shower, and walk-in closet. Master bedroom has door to patio. Ceramic tile flooring in laundry room. Large finished bonus room which could be 4th bedroom. Lighted crawl space and attic. 2 level patio, brick and concrete. All this sits on almost 2 acres!

For open house information, contact DAVID THOMPSON, DAVE THOMPSON REALTY at 618-997-1111

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440405)

Marion, IL
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

