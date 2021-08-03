Cancel
West Plains, MO

Top homes for sale in West Plains

West Plains News Beat
 4 days ago

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCwvl_0bGWBn7C00

2856 State Route P, Pomona, 65789

6 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Construction is wrapping up! Gorgeous custom built home! This 3 acre property sits in a peaceful park like setting!! 6 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and lots of upgrades. Amazing custom kitchen with quarts counter tops, soft close cabinets, and a huge picture window with a walk out deck. This home is perfect for a large family or entertaining. 2 living rooms, 2 laundry rooms and lots of extra storage space. Schedule your private showing today!!

For open house information, contact Rachel McDonald, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60188767)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdsuO_0bGWBn7C00

1910 Cambridge Circle, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,362 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful Country Club Home sitting on 0.75 acre m/l, four bedroom, two and half bath, parking for up to seven vehicles between both attached garages (5 upper, 2 lower), steel spiral staircase between the two garages so you don't have to enter back in the house if you don't want to. Beautiful landscaping all throughout this property. There is a beautiful water feature (see videos) that you can listen too as you sit on the gorgeous back patio. Two different living areas, large library/office downstairs, privacy fenced hot tub which is included in the purchase. The master suite has a walk-in closet with nice cabinetry and lighting. Master suite bath with a double vanity, walk in shower and oak cabinets. Hardwood & carpet throughout. Downstairs has a huge living room with a bar. Garage has a window AC unit, workbenches, storage. There is parking for an RV beside the house with a 30 & 50 amp RV plug in along with 110 plug ins too. Tons of storage available. Also, this home is already wired for a whole house generator (owners may sell the mobile generator, inquire with listing agent) Very well thought out home and you can see the owners care for this home. This home will shock you with how much room it has. This well maintained home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in West Plains is worthy of your attention. Located on the cul-de-sac with hardly any traffic whatsoever. Priced at $80 per square ft. Located just steps away from the West Plains County Club Golf Course. Pristine rivers, streams, national forest, lakes, shopping, medical, universities, all of life's amenities are here. There's no place like the beautiful Ozarks in south central Missouri. Make West Plains your home on gorgeous Cambridge Circle. Please view the pictures and videos with this listing to see for yourself.

For open house information, contact Clinton Howell, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60190749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0Zii_0bGWBn7C00

1504 Garrett Street, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1964

So much here for the money! What started as your standard ranch style home, became a 4 Bedroom (possible 5-6) 3 Bath home after a $90,000 addition! Add to that the nice 2 car detached garage, very nice chain link fencing, a second gated drive for your RV or Boat, and you have a fantastic property! Home offers 2 living areas and a nice Master Suite, lots of real hardwood, and your own very private room downstairs that was set up as a sound absorbing music room but would also be perfect for exercise equipment, theater room, storm shelter, extra bedroom, etc. The downstairs also includes a bathroom. This house has lots of space and many great features, including a large back deck, a big pantry, and the original garage that was converted into a bedroom but could also serve many purposes including extra storage! All of this is on a hilltop setting on a nice corner lot in town, close to everything West Plains has to offer! 7/29- CONTRACT FELL THROUGH AT NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Here is your second chance at this great property!

For open house information, contact Heidi Rader, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60190064)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kb6D2_0bGWBn7C00

1449 4Th Street Street, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Move in and Enjoy! This tastefully finished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2-car garage in West Plains provides an engaging setting for all your indoor and outdoor gatherings. Features include an open floor plan, updated lighting and windows, gas fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, walk-in showers, Pergo laminate and ceramic tile flooring as well as a new Trane HVAC in 2020 and new roof in 2017. The backyard offers a private setting with covered patio, chain link and privacy fencing, beautiful custom designed stone fire pit, and storage shed. Must see!!

For open house information, contact Teresa D. Guilliams, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196787)

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

