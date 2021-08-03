Many soccer fans seen without masks at Allegiant Stadium

It appears that many fans at the Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium did not wear masks while watching the game.

Approximately 65,000 fans attended the game and many of them could be seen maskless in photos and videos on television and social media.

RELATED: Gold Cup finale attracts largest soccer crowd in Nevada's history

13 Actions News spoke to a couple of fans, Roxana and Rob Hallen, that confirmed that people had their masks off because they were eating and drinking during the game.

“We knew we were going to wear our mask, we had sanitizer with us at all times, so we always were cleaning our hands and washing our hands,” Roxana Hallen said.

RELATED: Return of mask mandate brings new signage, compliant guests to Las Vegas Strip

They said that the staff of the stadium would remind people about the mask mandate in the walkways but once people arrived at their seats, they were more lenient.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said that masks were required upon entry, but once fans got settled, the number of people with them on was very slim.

“They have got to do better at enforcement, they have to increase their signage and visibility, and step up the folks who are helping to keep people in compliance,” said Naft.

Naft said besides getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to prevent this spread.

“The last thing we want to do is go backward in terms of capacity and restrictions and the best thing we can do moving forward is to mask up,” said Naft.

Sunday's game was the first sports event at the stadium. On Aug. 14, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game this year and their first game in front of Las Vegas fans. The game is expected to have a similarly large turnout.

“Know that we are keeping a close eye there and at all our events there and throughout our community to make sure everyone is doing their part to keep employees and those coming here on holidays safe,” Naft said.

We reached out to Allegiant Stadium but did not receive a response.

The Southern Nevada Health District sent us a statement and said they are encouraging everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

A new mask mandate went into effect for the state last Friday. The mandate requires everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

RELATED: Policy ins and outs: Nevada's updated mask requirements effective July 30, 2021

