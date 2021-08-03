Take a look at these homes for sale in Brookhaven

(Brookhaven, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brookhaven. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

988 South First Street, Brookhaven, 39601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MULTI-PURPOSE USE PROPERTY: Just under 1 acre and just over 1 mile from the Lincoln County Courthouse zoned 2 Family Residential surrounded by C-2 Commercial. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage could be used as residential property or easily re-zoned for C-2 Commercial use as all adjacent property is zoned accordingly. You decide how this property would best fit your needs and we are happy to assist you either way.

3508 Fair River Dr Ne, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $91,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Check out this 2003 Fleetwood Manufactured 24x56' Doublewide overlooking a nice-sized pond. With 3BR/2BA, this home has plenty of room to spread out, all brand new appliances & FHA compliant skirting, and sliding glass doors leading to the wooded backyard. The master bathroom features double sinks and a walk-in bathtub for easy accessibility. The 12' x 56' covered porch extends across the entire front. 20' x 24' building that would make a great workshop or a man cave.

1901 Zetus Road Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Mobile Home | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Property is owned by the US Dept. of HUD HUD Case # 281-329106. Insurability Code Subject to Appraisal. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition HUD Homes are sold “As Is” Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer's closing costs, upon buyer request for Owner Occupants only. All Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP (Lead Base Paint) Notices. CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! This is an excellent starter or investment property. It needs a handy man for the repairs.

404 South Whitworth, Brookhaven, 39601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1859

History buffs take note. The original house was built out of beautiful heart of pine and cypress by Mr. Harvey who brought the first telegraph into Brookhaven in 1858. Nostalgia is all over the 2854 sf. The 4/3 affirms age with high ceilings, wood floors, mirrored mantles, tremendous windows, functioning transoms, clawfoot tub and beautiful trim work. Most of the wide baseboards and crown moldings are wood and have never been painted. A rare find. The dining room with wood burning fireplace a crowd pleaser. Front living room overlooking the concrete front porch offers friendly invitation. Bedrooms are certainly more than ample and can double as a keeping parlor, library or music room. While window units and gas heaters accommodate downstairs, the upstairs one bedroom and bath is centrally heated and cooled. In well over a century home some modernization and a fresh coat of paint have improved aspects of comfortable living while retaining aura and integrity of yore.

