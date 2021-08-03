Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookhaven, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Brookhaven

Posted by 
Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 4 days ago

(Brookhaven, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brookhaven. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw1Tt_0bGWBkT100

988 South First Street, Brookhaven, 39601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

MULTI-PURPOSE USE PROPERTY: Just under 1 acre and just over 1 mile from the Lincoln County Courthouse zoned 2 Family Residential surrounded by C-2 Commercial. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage could be used as residential property or easily re-zoned for C-2 Commercial use as all adjacent property is zoned accordingly. You decide how this property would best fit your needs and we are happy to assist you either way.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133561)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i2OgH_0bGWBkT100

3508 Fair River Dr Ne, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $91,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Check out this 2003 Fleetwood Manufactured 24x56' Doublewide overlooking a nice-sized pond. With 3BR/2BA, this home has plenty of room to spread out, all brand new appliances & FHA compliant skirting, and sliding glass doors leading to the wooded backyard. The master bathroom features double sinks and a walk-in bathtub for easy accessibility. The 12' x 56' covered porch extends across the entire front. 20' x 24' building that would make a great workshop or a man cave.

For open house information, contact Lisa Dillon, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133718)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ttgsv_0bGWBkT100

1901 Zetus Road Nw, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Mobile Home | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Property is owned by the US Dept. of HUD HUD Case # 281-329106. Insurability Code Subject to Appraisal. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition HUD Homes are sold “As Is” Equal Housing Opportunity. Seller may contribute up to 3% for buyer's closing costs, upon buyer request for Owner Occupants only. All Pre-1978 Properties to include LBP (Lead Base Paint) Notices. CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY! This is an excellent starter or investment property. It needs a handy man for the repairs.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Gayden, Home & Land Real Estate at 601-324-3003

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4YOj_0bGWBkT100

404 South Whitworth, Brookhaven, 39601

4 Beds 3 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,854 Square Feet | Built in 1859

History buffs take note. The original house was built out of beautiful heart of pine and cypress by Mr. Harvey who brought the first telegraph into Brookhaven in 1858. Nostalgia is all over the 2854 sf. The 4/3 affirms age with high ceilings, wood floors, mirrored mantles, tremendous windows, functioning transoms, clawfoot tub and beautiful trim work. Most of the wide baseboards and crown moldings are wood and have never been painted. A rare find. The dining room with wood burning fireplace a crowd pleaser. Front living room overlooking the concrete front porch offers friendly invitation. Bedrooms are certainly more than ample and can double as a keeping parlor, library or music room. While window units and gas heaters accommodate downstairs, the upstairs one bedroom and bath is centrally heated and cooled. In well over a century home some modernization and a fresh coat of paint have improved aspects of comfortable living while retaining aura and integrity of yore.

For open house information, contact Sydney Wilson, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134503)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven News Beat

Brookhaven, MS
192
Followers
332
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brookhaven News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Fha#Exp Realty#The Us Dept#Hud Homes#Pre 1978 Properties#Home Land Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy