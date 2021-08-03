Top homes for sale in Marshfield

(Marshfield, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2188-658 Cth G, Pelican Lake, 54436 2 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Located on Antigo Island on Pelican Lake with 3585 Acres of full recreation water this cedar sided cottage built in 1999 with pine walls and ceiling is ready for your family to enjoy for years to come. There is a front porch overlooking the lake to relax and take in the beautiful sunsets. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets and a dining area on the lakeside. The living room also enjoys the lake view with a wood burning stone fireplace to warmup those cool evenings in the spring and fall. There is a full bathroom with tub and shower and a main floor laundry room with storage space. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms with pine walls and ceilings, a nook for an office and a second full bathroom with shower. The seasonal cottage is very well insulated, has electric heat and a wood burning stone fireplace. Antigo Island Club owns a parking lot at 658 County G and two docks for boat space. CANNOT RENT COTTAGE

For open house information, contact JUDY MIXIS, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY-RHLDR at 715-369-1223

5371 County Road N, Arpin, 54410 6 Beds 1 Bath | $823,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This beautiful property has all new building in the last 10 years. Will kept 54X99X16 pole building, all concrete floor with a 54x27 shop that has personal living area apartment above. Livestock barn is 54x60 with lean-to’s, 16 house stalls, several tie stalls for dairy cows. There is concrete lot for animals outside, large hay moves above barn. There is a 18x54 with fenced pasture for young cattle. Lots of fenced in pastures. Th house has six bedrooms. All very large with closets, open concept floor plan. The lawn has fruit trees and a garden area. This is a nice property that was built by Amish and currently owned by Amish.

For open house information, contact Terry Estes, Dairyland Real Estate at 608-882-3700

10504 Drake Court, Auburndale, 54412 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

Sweet, updated bungalow located between Marshfield and Stevens Point. This home is open concept with 2 main floor bedrooms as well as a finished loft area for an additional bedroom, office, or play space. The Kitchen has great function and design and features new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances. Outside you will notice the low maintenance exterior, patio, 2 car garage, and large yard. This up has many updates and is move-in ready!

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH TODD, KPR BROKERS, LLC at 800-746-9464

1613 E 4Th Street, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready...means ready to enjoy your new home! This 4 bed 1 bath home has had so many updates over the past few years including windows, siding, exterior doors and spacious 30X30 insulated 2 car garage. Don't forget the updated kitchen, bath and open concept living and dining area. Top it off with a 210ft deep lot with plenty of space for kids or pets. Don't miss out on this one...call today! Home Warranty Included.

For open house information, contact KEITH KRZANOWSKI, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225