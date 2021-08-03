Cancel
Blythe, CA

Homes for sale in Blythe: New listings

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 4 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Blythe area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Blythe-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Geptw_0bGWBgw700

431 N Willow Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This home is move-in ready and looking for new owners. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, single story home with a great floor plan. You will love entertaining in this spacious living room with tile floors, soft natural light cascading through the wall of the windows and open to the kitchen. Freshly painted inside and out. Backyard is huge with an open patio to enjoy with family and friends.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnQ4p_0bGWBgw700

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QPWL_0bGWBgw700

520 W California Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Perfect home for first time buyer or investor. FHA OK. Three bedroom two bathroom home in excellent condition. New paint, new flooring, new moldings, new baseboards, new doors, and a lot more. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Huge lot that can be used for multiple purposes. RV gate and tc parking .Perfect if you have large vehicles or trailers. A must see.

For open house information, contact FAVIO ORTOLANI, RE/MAX CHAMPIONS at 909-949-0605

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHqRZ_0bGWBgw700

1204 E 11Th Avenue, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rare Country home with room to spread out. Come see why Country living is so good. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home needs some love but you can fix it up the way you want at this price. The home is plenty big for entertaining and just living day to day! Need a place for animals, this home has you covered.

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

