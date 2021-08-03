Cancel
Gainesville, TX

On the hunt for a home in Gainesville? These houses are on the market

Gainesville News Beat
 4 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gainesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02X2S6_0bGWBf3O00

1219 County Rd 147, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 5 Baths | $949,000 | Farm | 4,141 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Open concept 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath custom home, mega 2 car garage with storage & newly insulated doors. This home has views everywhere & lots of space & includes a game room, office area, sunroom great for morning coffee, cedar lined walk in closets, safe shelter, wonderful kitchen with double oven & lots of cabinets, a walk in pantry, island and huge utility room. A Brunswick pool table comes in the game room, a spacious vault in the office-4th bedroom. The master suite is huge and the bathroom comes with glamour full sized mirror closets. This property sits on over 7 acres & has 50x75 shop with 220 electricity & concrete floors. 2 water wells, 4 zone A-C unit, built with 2x6's & 24 in foundation.

For open house information, contact Cami Hobbs, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 940-484-9411

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14542882)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFw98_0bGWBf3O00

1209 Moss, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2009

*Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14601062)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114rOr_0bGWBf3O00

102 Karok Cove, Lake Kiowa, 76240

4 Beds 5 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,910 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful setting on 2 large lots, over 1.3 acres. Unique spacious home with open floor plan and lots of storage. Modern large kitchen with lots of built ins and large pantry. Elegant dining room next to cozy library with fireplace, French doors open to large screened porch with slate floor and vaulted wood ceiling. Large master suite with spacious bath and jetted tub. Two other bedrooms have full baths and a 4th bedroom or storage room and separate full bath. Large bonus or craft room, 17' x 24' attached shop with air and toilet. Large detached storage for equipment or two golf carts.

For open house information, contact Brent Reed, Lake Kiowa Premiere Real Estate at 940-665-3300

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14527590)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvcD3_0bGWBf3O00

1569 Fm 2848, Valley View, 76272

4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 2005

HOME WIL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT 12 NOON ON JULY 31ST. SEE OFFER INSTRUCTIONS. Beautiful 4 bed,4 full bath home situated on 4.73 acres with pond and 40x40 shop.The house features tile floors throughout entry,living room,kitchen, bathrooms and laundry for a seamless flow and easy clean up.Kitchen offers tons of storage,working island and open to breakfast area and living room making entertaining a breeze.Large flex room that is used as a home office is tucked away that leads to the laundry room and 1st full bathroom. Master suite is oversize with walk in shower,soaking bathtub and double sinks with private entry to the back porch.3 additional bedrooms are of great size and the back bedroom has it's own private bath!

For open house information, contact Kelsi Bannahan, REAL T TEAM at 940-209-0115

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14618581)

See more property details

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

