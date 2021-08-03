On the hunt for a home in Gainesville? These houses are on the market

(Gainesville, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gainesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1219 County Rd 147, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 5 Baths | $949,000 | Farm | 4,141 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Open concept 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 half bath custom home, mega 2 car garage with storage & newly insulated doors. This home has views everywhere & lots of space & includes a game room, office area, sunroom great for morning coffee, cedar lined walk in closets, safe shelter, wonderful kitchen with double oven & lots of cabinets, a walk in pantry, island and huge utility room. A Brunswick pool table comes in the game room, a spacious vault in the office-4th bedroom. The master suite is huge and the bathroom comes with glamour full sized mirror closets. This property sits on over 7 acres & has 50x75 shop with 220 electricity & concrete floors. 2 water wells, 4 zone A-C unit, built with 2x6's & 24 in foundation.

1209 Moss, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 2009

102 Karok Cove, Lake Kiowa, 76240 4 Beds 5 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,910 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful setting on 2 large lots, over 1.3 acres. Unique spacious home with open floor plan and lots of storage. Modern large kitchen with lots of built ins and large pantry. Elegant dining room next to cozy library with fireplace, French doors open to large screened porch with slate floor and vaulted wood ceiling. Large master suite with spacious bath and jetted tub. Two other bedrooms have full baths and a 4th bedroom or storage room and separate full bath. Large bonus or craft room, 17' x 24' attached shop with air and toilet. Large detached storage for equipment or two golf carts.

1569 Fm 2848, Valley View, 76272 4 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 2005

HOME WIL BE AUCTIONED OFF AT 12 NOON ON JULY 31ST. SEE OFFER INSTRUCTIONS. Beautiful 4 bed,4 full bath home situated on 4.73 acres with pond and 40x40 shop.The house features tile floors throughout entry,living room,kitchen, bathrooms and laundry for a seamless flow and easy clean up.Kitchen offers tons of storage,working island and open to breakfast area and living room making entertaining a breeze.Large flex room that is used as a home office is tucked away that leads to the laundry room and 1st full bathroom. Master suite is oversize with walk in shower,soaking bathtub and double sinks with private entry to the back porch.3 additional bedrooms are of great size and the back bedroom has it's own private bath!

