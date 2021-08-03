These houses are for sale in Lucedale

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lucedale area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Take a look at these Lucedale listings:

448 Bobs Landing, Lucedale, 39452 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This 2 bedroom 2 bath camp comes with a partly covered, oversized outdoor living area and a sun room off the living area making it a great place to entertain, riverside. Views of the river are amazing here. This place has an insulated floor with metal over the insulation.

For open house information, contact Russell Evans, R Evans Realty, LLC at 601-947-2010

207 Airport Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home sitting on 1.04 acres, located on a paved dead end street. Very quiet neighborhood approx 10 miles from the city of Lucedale, but still with a short commute to the Shipyards on the coast, Interstate 10 and Mobile. Home has new flooring in the kitchen, den, laundry room and bedrooms. Washer and Dryer stay with the home. Nice workshop/storage shed, 250 gal gas tank also goes with home, owned by owner, not leased. The entire property is fenced, with a large spot in back that would make great garden area. Home is on Community water and septic tank. AC/Heating unit (inside and outside) replaced approx. 4 years ago.

For open house information, contact Glen Strahan, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

186 Bennie Wall Rd, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous custom built brick home offering 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 1.38 acres in the Agricola Community of South East George Co, MS. This home has AT&T high speed internet! Additional features include: a huge walk in pantry with barn door, custom cabinets, granite countertops, beautiful master suite with barn door to bath, built in mud room bench in laundry, luxury wood look vinyl flooring, split floor plan, large open living area with spacious living room /kitchen / dining areas, 2 car carport big enough for larger SUV's, new deck on back and more! The inside is beautifully decorated in farmhouse style. Front has double wooden front door and custom wooden shutters.

For open house information, contact Angel A Archey, The RealTeam Homes & Land, LLC at 601-766-7325

111 Partins Rd, Lucedale, 39452 8 Beds 9 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,500 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This quality built home is a rare find at such a price. @$44.00 per square foot! This beauty boast 8 bed rooms and 6 full baths with 3 half baths conveniently located. A larger screened porch overlooking the gunite pool. A 4 car garage, Fireplace in Master suite. Private entrance from garage to a second master suite. So much to offer here in a beautiful country side setting with giant live oaks set on a spring fed lake. Don't miss out on this bargain that is priced far below appraised value.

For open house information, contact Russell Evans, R Evans Realty, LLC at 601-947-2010