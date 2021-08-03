Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

These houses are for sale in Lucedale

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 4 days ago

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lucedale area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Lucedale listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Alsa_0bGWBeAf00

448 Bobs Landing, Lucedale, 39452

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This 2 bedroom 2 bath camp comes with a partly covered, oversized outdoor living area and a sun room off the living area making it a great place to entertain, riverside. Views of the river are amazing here. This place has an insulated floor with metal over the insulation.

For open house information, contact Russell Evans, R Evans Realty, LLC at 601-947-2010

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-375322)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XptV_0bGWBeAf00

207 Airport Rd, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Well kept 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home sitting on 1.04 acres, located on a paved dead end street. Very quiet neighborhood approx 10 miles from the city of Lucedale, but still with a short commute to the Shipyards on the coast, Interstate 10 and Mobile. Home has new flooring in the kitchen, den, laundry room and bedrooms. Washer and Dryer stay with the home. Nice workshop/storage shed, 250 gal gas tank also goes with home, owned by owner, not leased. The entire property is fenced, with a large spot in back that would make great garden area. Home is on Community water and septic tank. AC/Heating unit (inside and outside) replaced approx. 4 years ago.

For open house information, contact Glen Strahan, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-374218)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kT4I9_0bGWBeAf00

186 Bennie Wall Rd, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous custom built brick home offering 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on 1.38 acres in the Agricola Community of South East George Co, MS. This home has AT&T high speed internet! Additional features include: a huge walk in pantry with barn door, custom cabinets, granite countertops, beautiful master suite with barn door to bath, built in mud room bench in laundry, luxury wood look vinyl flooring, split floor plan, large open living area with spacious living room /kitchen / dining areas, 2 car carport big enough for larger SUV's, new deck on back and more! The inside is beautifully decorated in farmhouse style. Front has double wooden front door and custom wooden shutters.

For open house information, contact Angel A Archey, The RealTeam Homes & Land, LLC at 601-766-7325

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-377645)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYiEA_0bGWBeAf00

111 Partins Rd, Lucedale, 39452

8 Beds 9 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,500 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This quality built home is a rare find at such a price. @$44.00 per square foot! This beauty boast 8 bed rooms and 6 full baths with 3 half baths conveniently located. A larger screened porch overlooking the gunite pool. A 4 car garage, Fireplace in Master suite. Private entrance from garage to a second master suite. So much to offer here in a beautiful country side setting with giant live oaks set on a spring fed lake. Don't miss out on this bargain that is priced far below appraised value.

For open house information, contact Russell Evans, R Evans Realty, LLC at 601-947-2010

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-375245)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
102
Followers
302
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Lucedale, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Mobile#South East#Evans Realty#Llc#Shipyards#Home#Washer#Dryer#Ac Heating#At T#Suv#The Realteam Homes Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy