Sheridan, WY

Homes for sale in Sheridan: New listings

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 4 days ago

(SHERIDAN, WY) Looking for a house in Sheridan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Sheridan-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1843 Birch Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $304,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Cianna plan. Pictures are of a recently completed Cianna. This is a wonderful Modern Farmhouse style plan with stunning curb appeal. One step inside the home, and you'll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite includes a master bath with an enclosed toilet, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath. Back on the main floor the homes 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all.

For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-194)

11 Creekside Lane, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located ON Little Goose Creek, steps from The Powder Horn Club, easy walk to the golf course! Beautiful finishes throughout! These Creekside Cabins offer a unique ''lock-off'' option for owners to live in one side and lease out the other other side as part of our vacation rental program or just for stays for your friends and family. Two separate living quarters - each with kitchen, laundry and one-car garage; one side with two bedrooms and one side as a studio, can be combined to a 3 bedroom home with two car garage. Two fireplaces, two patios overlooking the creek and course. Unique options for vacation rental investment and personal home living combination. Contact listing agent for more details. Offered turn-key furnished! Closing must be after 9/30/21.

For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-20-1090)

18 Cessna Road, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a great horse property with views of the Bighorn Mountains? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is in the Jeffries Draw Subdivision, which has irrigation rights and great views. Property has 2 out buildings, a loafing shed and a small shop with stalls and corrals. Both bathrooms have had a complete makeover and the downstairs lighting was updated to LED. Make sure you come take a look. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Ryan K Franklin, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-754)

78 Bird Farm Road, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Oh la' la'. That's exactly what you'll say when you see the stunning mountain view from this ranch style home. The large garage/shop can handle a myriad of your things - hobbies, cars, toys, and more. The unfinished loft would make for a perfect workout space. The home is just minutes from Big Horn School, the Equestrian Center, golf, the Brinton Museum and so much more. This is what's called Living The Dream!

For open house information, contact Tina Mediate, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-652)

