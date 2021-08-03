Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville-curious? These homes are on the market

Jacksonville Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTUAo_0bGWBbWU00

2101 Woodland Lakes Road, Jacksonville, 62650

3 Beds 0 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1977

1248 Sq. Ft. three bed room one bath ranch with full basement, replacement windows, 720 Sq. ft. garage, composite deck, parsley fenced yard, out buildings. additional lot next to property. New flooring 2012. New roof 2012, garage too .Water heater 2011. Rural water.

For open house information, contact Charles Grojean, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1008670)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKsvH_0bGWBbWU00

110 Church Street, Murrayville, 62668

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has 2 bedrooms down, with potential of 2 more upstairs. This home features an updated furnace and central air and other updates. All the appliances stay with laundry on the main level. The large back yard is great for entertaining ,with a multi teared deck . Huge 2 car garage with room to park your boat , that is also cooled and has a finished room. There is much potential in this home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1008444)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvKG4_0bGWBbWU00

915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-CA1008598)

Jacksonville Bulletin

Jacksonville, IL
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

