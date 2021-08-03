Cancel
Troy, AL

On the hunt for a home in Troy? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 4 days ago

(Troy, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HpGSN_0bGWBadl00

1800 Henderson Hwy, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful And Well Maintained Home Offers Country Living While Still In The City Limits. Home Features 3 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,Laundry Room,Breakfast Area,As Well As A Covered Back Porch For Grilling And Entertaining. Home Also Includes Large Double Car Concrete Driveway.,Storage Building Will Remain With The Property.

For open house information, contact Anthony Kilpatrick, Cedar II Realty at 334-372-7958

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23754)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0mTs_0bGWBadl00

1510 Elba Hwy, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,440 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great Investment Property With A Lot Of Growth Potential. Both Houses Are A Little Under 3000 Sq Ft Each Including The Basements That Are Heated & Cooled. Each Has 4 Bedrooms And One Has 2 Baths And The Other Has 2.5 Baths. Both Have Been Well Maintained And Are Currently Leased With A Total Income Of $2400. With Almost 4 Acres There Is Plenty Of Room For More Units. So Many Possibilities.,Currently Listed Through July 2022

For open house information, contact Kevin Flowers, Flowers Real Estate Team, LLC at 334-635-2043

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X51rF_0bGWBadl00

764 County Road 2207, Goshen, 36035

4 Beds 4 Baths | $434,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Country Setting At Its Best. Four Bedroom Three And One Half Baths With 24 Aces And Pond. Only 4 Miles From Troy City Limits. Custom Cabinets In The Kitchen With Plenty Of Counter Space. Gas Stove In Kitchen And A Gas Fireplace In The Living Room. Plenty Of Closet Space. Large Game Room / Bonus Room With A Sink And Refrigerator. Plenty Of Covered Porches Across The Back Of House.,Call Listing Agent For A Quick Showing.

For open house information, contact Tim Brady, BlueKey Properties at 855-492-1618

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiqGG_0bGWBadl00

#4 Taylor Place, Troy, 36079

2 Beds 2 Baths | $96,900 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 2007

2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Constructed In 2007. New Carpet In Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile Baths,Living/Dining/ Kitchen Also Ceramictile Flooring. All New Appliances Installed 06-17-2020 ( Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. And Microwave.) All Appliances Were Installed By Lowe's. ),Easy To Show/ Vacant. Motivated Sellers

For open house information, contact SHIRLEY BRABHAM, Rainbow Realty & Property Management, LLC at 334-566-3216

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-22754)

See more property details

Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
104
Followers
334
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

