Madisonville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
 4 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egWAm_0bGWBUIH00

731 Lakemont Drive, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,390 Square Feet | Built in 1993

3 bed 2 and a half bath in one-level home. 2 car attached/2 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Staci Skinner, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAp58_0bGWBUIH00

1311 Eastside Lane, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,081 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large private yard and deck. New paint and flooring. New roof shingles to be installed.

For open house information, contact Ginger Driver, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111598)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4392mh_0bGWBUIH00

635 Sherwood Place, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lakewood Subd.. It is move in ready with lots of recent updates - fresh paint and new Luxury vinyl flooring, light fixtures & hardware - living room features vaulted ceiling, Trey ceiling in main bdrm. New back deck - fenced in yard. Sq. footage per PVA.

For open house information, contact Ginger Driver, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qL4Lo_0bGWBUIH00

208 Frederick Street, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 bed 2 bath with 2 car attached garage. Bldg., nice deck partially covered. 4th bedroom is in the walk-out basement.

For open house information, contact Staci Skinner, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111541)

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

