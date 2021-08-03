Take a look at these homes for sale in Madisonville

(Madisonville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

731 Lakemont Drive, Madisonville, 42431 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,390 Square Feet | Built in 1993

3 bed 2 and a half bath in one-level home. 2 car attached/2 car detached garage.

1311 Eastside Lane, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,081 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home with large private yard and deck. New paint and flooring. New roof shingles to be installed.

635 Sherwood Place, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a look at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lakewood Subd.. It is move in ready with lots of recent updates - fresh paint and new Luxury vinyl flooring, light fixtures & hardware - living room features vaulted ceiling, Trey ceiling in main bdrm. New back deck - fenced in yard. Sq. footage per PVA.

208 Frederick Street, Madisonville, 42431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1988

4 bed 2 bath with 2 car attached garage. Bldg., nice deck partially covered. 4th bedroom is in the walk-out basement.

