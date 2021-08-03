Body of missing 56-year-old rafter recovered at Lake Lanier

Georgia's Department of National Resources announced the body of missing 56-year-old Xi Zhu , of Marietta, has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

The DNR said Zhu's body was found floating in the Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Hall County Fire divers recovered Zhu's body. Zhu went missing from an inflatable boat on May 29 after trying to retrieve an oar.

Georgia Game Wardens, the Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Corps of engineers assisted with recovering his body.