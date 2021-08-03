Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MS

Check out these houses for sale in Greenwood

Posted by 
Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 4 days ago

(GREENWOOD, MS) Looking for a house in Greenwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Greenwood listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXfuL_0bGWBGBL00

2011 Carrollton Avenue, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Looking for a nice house with a good price? This might be it. Presently rented, this home would make a great addition to rental inventory or a great buy for a first time buyer. This just may be the perfect time to buy, call for details!

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-7478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENCO7_0bGWBGBL00

514 Bell Avenue, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large older home with lots of character,hardwood floors, and in great neighborhood. Good for investor or first time home buyer.

For open house information, contact Nancy Candy, Daves Realty LLC at 662-455-7075

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9592)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFpFN_0bGWBGBL00

305 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Mother-In-Law or Apartment! This BRICK 3 bedroom 2 bath home is VERY spacious! This home features a large family room, nice dining room, kitchen with a breakfast room, great bedrooms and separate 1 bedroom, ,bath, ,kitchen, ,den Mother-in-law or apartment that would be great for EXTRA INCOME!!

For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZfDf_0bGWBGBL00

522 Crockett, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 4 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,207 Square Feet | Built in 1954

WHAT DO YOU GET WITH AN INDUSTRIOUS HUSBAND AND WIFE WHO IS AN ARTIST ?- A BEAUTIFULLY, UPDATED CONFIGURED FAMILY HOME - over 3200 heated sf - 4 bedrooms, 4 baths in mainhome and an additional 1072 heaated sf art studio with 1/2 bath downstairs and large game room upstairs with a full bath - great patio with the 3 garages all in a large fenced yard - really too many amenities to list -CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING

For open house information, contact Betty DuBard, DuBard Realty at 662-455-5885

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9861)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood News Beat

Greenwood, MS
206
Followers
326
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenwood News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwood, MS
Business
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Greenwood, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Bowie Realty#Daves Realty Llc#E H Realty#Mainhome#Dubard Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy