House hunt Sequim: See what’s on the market now

(Sequim, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sequim. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

20 Coyote Meadow Ln, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom dream home on nearly 1.5 landscaped level acres in Happy Valley! High vaulted ceilings & open layout for bright, roomy feel. Spacious master suite is its own retreat w/ high ceilings & beautiful walk-in doorless glass shower. Bonus room w/ French doors & access to hi-speed Nikola 100mbps internet perfect for a home office. Watch stunning Sequim sunsets from the wooden porch w/ hot tub partially surrounded by privacy fence allowing for peace of mind & summertime shade. Minutes from downtown Sequim!

212 Letha Ln, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Meticulously cared for mountain view home at the end of a street of beautiful homes in one of Sequim's best neighborhoods. Within walking distance to the famous Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course & Restaurant, the property offers abundant privacy, elbow room, and natural beauty. Detached shop building provides garage space for two more cars plus hobbies. High speed cable internet, Corian counters, HW floors, 3 BR plus a den/office, and two living/family rooms. New H20 heater in 2019 & high capacity Trane 2016.

223 Oso Vista Court, Sequim, 98382 4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful views, supreme privacy, exquisite craftsmanship and style, in a quiet gated community of private estate homes. Enter into this warm craftsman style home with natural materials and you'll be taken by the beautiful river rock fireplace, gorgeous maple & walnut mantle, maple flooring, solid fir doors and beautiful trim work. The kitchen was literally designed for the professional chef for whom it was built. Master bedroom on the main floor is complimented by a spacious bathroom and small gym area.

240 America Blvd, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Bright, airy, open, and comfortable home located outside town just minutes to shopping and conveniences. 2 BR plus den, large kitchen, great-room floor plan includes fireplace & spacious dining area. Custom window shades throughout including main bedroom & bath featuring upscale wide shutters. Patio has retractable awning & backs up to nature. Front yard rock garden designed for low maintenance with mature plants adding color and texture. Community offers RV parking/storage, as well as open greenbelts.

