Abingdon, VA

Top condo units for sale in Abingdon

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 4 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Abingdon condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DO16I_0bGWB11h00

686 Thompson Drive, Abingdon, 24210

3 Beds 4 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Check out this updated condo in the heart of Abingdon! Plenty of space throughout featuring 3 beds, 3 1/2 baths and 1785 square feet! Finished basement with a full bath could also serve as another room. Private deck out from the main floor with an outside entrance to the basement underneath. Located across from Abingdon High School, just seconds from downtown and I-81! Sale is contingent on seller finding a new home.

For open house information, contact Canaan Heath, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-77250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfeYg_0bGWB11h00

801 Edgemont North St Ne (Unit E), Abingdon, 24210

2 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Convenient living right in the town of Abingdon! This beautiful brick condo features expansive hardwood flooring, a back deck surrounded by mature trees and greenery, 2 bedrooms each with a private bath, and an additional 1/2 bath. The main level consists of an eat-in kitchen, living area, and half bath with laundry room. Upstairs has two bedrooms and two additional baths. This condo is walking distance to the Coomes Recreation Center, schools, and many other conveniences. There is also an inground pool for HOA use. Come enjoy the conveniences of this move-in ready condo in a beautiful neighborhood in the town of Abingdon!

For open house information, contact Bear Lloyd, Highlands Realty, Inc. at 276-676-2221

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-78724)

With Abingdon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

