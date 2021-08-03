Single-family homes for sale in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sonora area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

23582 Carlotta Terrace, Columbia, 95310 5 Beds 4 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,719 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Located on a cul-de-sac in the appealing Columbia's Gold Springs Subdivision, this spacious 5 bedroom/4 bathroom home is both comfortable and filled with abundant natural light. Upon entering, you are brought to the inviting living room with cathedral ceilings and a wood burning fireplace with an elegant carved mantel and French doors. The large kitchen opens to the family room with a wood burning stove and access to the covered deck and amazing views. The master suite has a walk-in shower and bathtub, in addition to a walk-in closet. The lower level has its own interior and exterior entrance and would be great for a home office, media room, workout room or rental space with its own full bathroom. Other great features include central heat & air, ceiling fans, an attached 3-car garage, and space for RV parking. This convenient location is close to historic Columbia, Murphys, Angels Camp, Sonora and New Melones Reservoir.

19001 Rainbow, Tuolumne, 95379 4 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,841 Square Feet | Built in 1988

WOW!! Really no words to describe the absolutely breathtaking views from this large, well built home! Top of the ridge, looking down over Tuolumne (Black Oak Casino below) and beyond. Views from every angle. Almost 10 acres. Very large home, 4 bedroom, 4 baths plus a crowsnest. Large, open living room on main level with tons of windows and glass doors to bring the outside inside. Master bedroom plus additional bedroom and bath on this level. Kitchen with office area and a wall of closets adjoining. LARGE laundry room with space for fridge or freezer. 3 car garage with workshop attached. Downstairs is family area, 2 large open rooms (media, exercise, whatever suits your needs), 2 additional bedrooms and 2 baths. Plenty of decking to enjoy the scenery from. Lots of area for parking. This home is a once in a lifetime place. It's a must see!!

16393 Draper Mine, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome to your own private retreat !! Over 1 Acre combined..... Nestled on 0.57 acres with adjacent 0.62 acre of land. Build another home on the vacant lot or enjoy over 1 Acre of privacy. Relax on the recently rebuilt backyard Trex deck and enjoy the forested grounds or kick back on the front deck overlooking a seasonal creek. This 3 bd ,2 bath homes offer 1604 sf of living space. The unfinished basement offers an additional 520+ sf if you’re looking to expand the living space. Updates include: new 16 SEER HVAC system, new insulation, new ceiling fans and blinds in every room, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen counter tops and stove/microwave, and new bedroom carpet are only few of the recent upgrades. Enjoy family time in the Ranchos Poquitos subdivision park and pool. Part of Soulsbyville school district. Within walking distance of popular Papa’s New Roost restaurant. Home is currently on a septic with the ability to connect to town sewer.

18530 Pine, Tuolumne, 95379 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come see this 1900 sq. ft. home in Tuolumne City just minuets to the center of town and the Casino. Open the door to a little knitch that opens onto a large light living room with a very big Stone fireplace. The kitchen is outfitted with lots of cabinets and stainless appliances. there is a door that leads out to the side yard. head down the hall and you will find an office with an outside door then next is the laundry room. The hall bath has a shower tub. Also off the hall are two nice size bedrooms. Last room on the left is a very large master bedroom with a big double closet. The master bath has a walk in shower. A big sliding door takes you out of the master bedroom to a deck that runs the length of the house. The garage is detached and has a room on the back that has been used as an exercise room.

