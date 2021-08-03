Check out these homes on the Dickson market now

(Dickson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dickson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

116 Eno Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction* 3BR 2BA* Close to Downtown Dickson* Custom Cabinets by Spencer Mill* Granite* Stainless Appliances* Luxury Vinyl on Main Floor and in upstairs bath* Carpet in upstairs BR* Underground Utilities* Concrete Drive* Patio* Covered Porch* On Trend Colors* Spray Foam Insulation* High Efficiency and Quality

For open house information, contact Kristie Sullivan, Chris Dotson & Associates at 615-446-4466

1300 Ridge Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Totally renovate log home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths on 9.24 wooded acres with survey! There is a storage building and a 4 bay open face pole barn AND a 5 bay open face pole barn with electricity! With the trees in the front yard the view from the cover porch is very serene. If you are looking for a Homestead set up or just want a bit of seclusion, this could be what you have been looking for! Professional photos to be uploaded by 19 July.

For open house information, contact Sandy Kearney, Clarksville.Com Realty at 931-591-3773

127 Greenbrier St, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cute with character! BRAND NEW HVAC! 2017 - all NEW windows, doors, dishwasher, stove and microwave! NEW flooring in kitchen, bath and livingroom! FENCED BACKYARD! Patio and grill area! PAVED driveway! Level yard. Wood blinds! MASTER BATH renovated in 2018! Upstairs Bath NEW vanity and toilet 2018! Walk in attic! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants! BEAUTIFUL and waiting on you to make your home!

For open house information, contact Cheryl Ewing, Fridrich & Clark Realty at 615-327-4800

1130 Garners Creek Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Charming ranch-style home in the country! This three bed, two bath home brings all the peace that comes with country-living. Some renovations have begun throughout the home such as new floors, shower/tub, and fresh paint. Seller willing to installed brand new metal roof. 8x8 shed and attached 18x9 greenhouse to be included with sale of home. Also has a front porch and a back wooden deck that extends to the length of the home!

For open house information, contact Aly Clifton, Exit Realty Music City at 615-807-1204