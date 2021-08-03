Cancel
Clinton, NC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Clinton

Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 4 days ago

(Clinton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clinton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYPQf_0bGWAnDp00

805 College Street, Clinton, 28328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Cherished family home in the heart of Clinton. Covered front porch leads to open but cozy living room with brick fireplace, separate dining room, and 3 BR with 2 full baths. Ample windows allow abundant natural light accenting gorgeous original hardwoods throughout. Middle BR accesses rear deck overlooking large, flat, private wooded lot. Detached 2 car garage includes shed and workshop space. Walk-up attic offers generous storage and potential for additional finished sq ft. Move in and remodel ready!

For open house information, contact Chris Shaw, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2396963)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9hlC_0bGWAnDp00

145 Dogwood Creek Lane, Salemburg, 28385

4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,779 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Double Front Porches grace the home. Custom built on 1.2 acres additional lot next door included approx 2.45 acre total 4 bdrms, 2.5 ba & 3 bonus/rec areas. Hardwood floors, 9 ft ceilings beautiful staircase laundry shoot. Formal DR. Home office w/wet bar. Kitchen features great cabinetry/storage and level 5 granite. 1st floor master features double sinks, tiled floors, claw foot tub & spacious tiled shower. Family room offers fireplace w/gas logs &opens to screened porch. Apt approx 880sqft &30x50 shop

For open house information, contact Dianna Cole, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397129)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DdCE_0bGWAnDp00

2985 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton, 28328

3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Older brick home with large detached shop and small building. Seller selling AS IS.

For open house information, contact Tonya Taylor, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100275061)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ph3t_0bGWAnDp00

1004 Sampson Acres, Clinton, 28328

3 Beds 2 Baths | $71,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Great country living with three bedrooms, eat in kitchen, two out buildings and huge metal carport. Lake view of Sampson Acres lake across the street. Convenient to Newton Grove, Clinton and Dunn. GREAT!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Paula Hooven, Hooven Inc Real Estate at 919-332-8889

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-77112)

See more property details

