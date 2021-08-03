Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

These houses are for sale in Gainesville

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 4 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Gainesville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHUOq_0bGWAmL600

3883 Sw 21St Drive, Gainesville, 32608

4 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous 4/2 in Gainesville's Premiere GREEN Community! This move in ready show stopper won't last long. Built with Green Coalition building standards and energy efficiency. HUGE kitchen built with entertaining in mind. Lots of counter space, tons of cabinet space and large pantry. Beautiful Hickory wood floors in the living area. Windows and lots of natural light throughout the home. Fourth bedroom being used as a study with custom wood built-ins and huge window. Spacious closets and the well appointed master bath has a laundry shoot directly to the enormous laundry room, saving time for those on the go. Close to Shands, public transportation, UF, Vet School, Restaurants and shops. Schedule and appointment today!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Mitchell, Engel & Volkers Gainesville at 352-672-6325

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-FHJ445434)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKlYb_0bGWAmL600

5700 18Th St, Gainesville, 32609

3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Call for a tour of this newly renovated home just outside Gainesville City limits in beautiful Alachua County! 3/2.5 2-story house with numerous upgrades and lots of character! This property features a lovely backyard that can be utilized as your own personal haven with a fire pit, covered grill area, greenhouse, gazebo, and much more! A fully fenced backyard also offers privacy. With a short commute to the University of Florida and no backyard neighbor, due to the UF Equine Facility owning it, this would be the perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Natalie Rankin, Hometown Realty of North Fl. Inc. at 352-463-9001

Copyright © 2021 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-781985)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYuvI_0bGWAmL600

2250 Nw 24Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32605

5 Beds 5 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,232 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome to the Hermitage! Spectacular 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom brick & cedar siding home is tucked away in a private, tree-line-neighborhood, situated on a one-acre corner lot with lush landscaping. This home has a 600 sq ft flex space with separate entrance with full bathroom, Kitchenette, & ample closet space; currently used as an office this area could easily be an In-law suite or rental. Located in the heart of NW Gainesville, it is 2 miles from UF and Shand’s Hospital. Immediately upon entering the front door, you will be greeted with an abundance of natural light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and skylights . 20-foot ceilings, stone accented wood-burning fireplace, custom built-in-wood cabinets with a wine bar bring everything together. Upstairs you will find 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. In the large, first floor master suite enjoy vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom features a beautiful, custom-made dual vanity, 2-person soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower with a rainfall showerhead. Make your way into the kitchen you will notice beautiful, white shaker cabinets, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances. Host the cookout of your dreams in a screened summer kitchen.

For open house information, contact Alba Henesy-Gutierrez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-446065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDH9c_0bGWAmL600

1210 Ne 24Th St, Gainesville, 32641

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Awesome newly renovated & affordably priced home in a great location minute's to downtown, UF, Shands, VA and shopping. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath home features a new roof, new water-heater, new appliances, new flooring, and new paint throughout. There is also an additional room for an office or playroom. The new gleaming tile floors brighten the main living area providing that welcoming feeling after a long day. (H-531)

For open house information, contact RONALD BLAKE, CB ISAAC REALTY at 352-475-2199

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1116527)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
246
Followers
379
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Gainesville, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Gainesville, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Energy Efficiency#Long Day#Open House#Premiere Green Community#Green Coalition#Shands#Vet School#The University Of Florida#Shand S Hospital#Exp Realty Llc#Cb Isaac Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy