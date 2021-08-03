These houses are for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

If you’re Gainesville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

3883 Sw 21St Drive, Gainesville, 32608 4 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,086 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous 4/2 in Gainesville's Premiere GREEN Community! This move in ready show stopper won't last long. Built with Green Coalition building standards and energy efficiency. HUGE kitchen built with entertaining in mind. Lots of counter space, tons of cabinet space and large pantry. Beautiful Hickory wood floors in the living area. Windows and lots of natural light throughout the home. Fourth bedroom being used as a study with custom wood built-ins and huge window. Spacious closets and the well appointed master bath has a laundry shoot directly to the enormous laundry room, saving time for those on the go. Close to Shands, public transportation, UF, Vet School, Restaurants and shops. Schedule and appointment today!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Mitchell, Engel & Volkers Gainesville at 352-672-6325

5700 18Th St, Gainesville, 32609 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Call for a tour of this newly renovated home just outside Gainesville City limits in beautiful Alachua County! 3/2.5 2-story house with numerous upgrades and lots of character! This property features a lovely backyard that can be utilized as your own personal haven with a fire pit, covered grill area, greenhouse, gazebo, and much more! A fully fenced backyard also offers privacy. With a short commute to the University of Florida and no backyard neighbor, due to the UF Equine Facility owning it, this would be the perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Natalie Rankin, Hometown Realty of North Fl. Inc. at 352-463-9001

2250 Nw 24Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32605 5 Beds 5 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,232 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome to the Hermitage! Spectacular 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom brick & cedar siding home is tucked away in a private, tree-line-neighborhood, situated on a one-acre corner lot with lush landscaping. This home has a 600 sq ft flex space with separate entrance with full bathroom, Kitchenette, & ample closet space; currently used as an office this area could easily be an In-law suite or rental. Located in the heart of NW Gainesville, it is 2 miles from UF and Shand’s Hospital. Immediately upon entering the front door, you will be greeted with an abundance of natural light pouring in from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and skylights . 20-foot ceilings, stone accented wood-burning fireplace, custom built-in-wood cabinets with a wine bar bring everything together. Upstairs you will find 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. In the large, first floor master suite enjoy vaulted ceilings, spacious walk-in closet. Master bathroom features a beautiful, custom-made dual vanity, 2-person soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower with a rainfall showerhead. Make your way into the kitchen you will notice beautiful, white shaker cabinets, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances. Host the cookout of your dreams in a screened summer kitchen.

For open house information, contact Alba Henesy-Gutierrez, EXP Realty LLC at 888-883-8509

1210 Ne 24Th St, Gainesville, 32641 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Awesome newly renovated & affordably priced home in a great location minute's to downtown, UF, Shands, VA and shopping. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath home features a new roof, new water-heater, new appliances, new flooring, and new paint throughout. There is also an additional room for an office or playroom. The new gleaming tile floors brighten the main living area providing that welcoming feeling after a long day. (H-531)

For open house information, contact RONALD BLAKE, CB ISAAC REALTY at 352-475-2199