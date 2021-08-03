These condos are for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Port St Lucie condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Port St Lucie condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1217 S Lakes End Drive D1, Fort Pierce, 34982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Condominium | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Rarely available, neat as a button, first floor end unit. Clean and well maintained fully furnished condominium offering kitchen with breakfast bar, split bedrooms, and tiled enclosed patio. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, and both bathrooms with updated vanities, sink and solid surface countertops. Spacious living room with sliders to patio. Parking spot right outside your door. Condo is short walk to clubhouse, pool, tennis, shuffleboard, billiards and more. Community is located close to shopping, and downtown Fort Pierce marina, dining and entertainment.

For open house information, contact Denise Lazaris, Coldwell Banker Paradise - Port Saint Lucie at 772-340-4000

1011 Pheasant Run Drive B, Fort Pierce, 34982 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Condominium | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this Lovely Remodeled Condo in the Active 55+ High Point Community. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo was updated in 2016 kitchen, flooring, a/c, master bath, enclosed porch, accordion shutters. The custom kitchen features wood cabinets, fabulous pantry, Corian counters, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath offers walk-in shower, large vanity, and large walk-in closet. The living room has solar tube lighting making the condo Light and Bright. Laundry room with washer/dryer in the condo is large enough for shelving and additional storage as well. Close to the clubhouse, you can take a stroll to the pool or activities with friends. Sold as is sits, the condo is ready for you to move in! Call today for your private showing

For open house information, contact Adena Williams, Coldwell Banker Paradise - Port Saint Lucie at 772-340-4000

2105 Se Wild Meadow Circle Circle, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Condominium | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to your NextHome, with this second story remodeled gem with gorgeous lake views from nearly every room. Conveniently nestled in the heart of Port Saint Lucie minutes from shopping, beaches, the Savannahs preserve, City Center, and Green River, or Crosstown Parkway for easy access to Stuart or 95. This spacious, well-appointed condo has lots of storage and over-sized bedrooms, screened porch, and a community pool. Well maintained, and move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Julie Ashton, NextHome Treasure Coast at 833-435-5635

269 Ne Edgewater Drive, Stuart, 34996 2 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Condominium | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Location, location, location! Set among the trees overlooking the golf course, lake and a short stroll to the beach! Beautiful light and bright first floor end unit with lots of windows and doors to let the sun shine in. Two spacious bedrooms, two full baths and plenty of room to relax and enjoy all that island living provides. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, a breakfast bar and open views to the living area and golf course beyond. A dining area inside and out! Covered and screened patio. Lots of sliding glass doors to let the cool breezes in. The master bedroom also features sliding glass doors to your very own private patio. Rare spacious 1 car garage, great for your car and all the toys! Amenities include a large heated pool, tennis and BBQ. Optional membership available to Indian River Plantation for golf, fitness center, marina, beaches and more!

For open house information, contact Marcia Benson, Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty at 888-534-1116