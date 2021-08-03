Single-family homes for sale in Brenham

(BRENHAM, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Brenham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1003 Briscoe Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,010 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

The Roosevelt is a single-story, 1605 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other Features include: granite counter tops in the kitchen and Frigidaire Stainless appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

406 Riggs Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $223,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Remarkably remodeled, this 3/2 split floor plan will really surprise you! The owner did an amazing job in TOTALLY redoing this gem. From new paint inside and out, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new plumbing, fixtures, stainless steel appliances including gas range microwave, and dishwasher, hardware, utility room, tankless water heater, windows and roof! You will feel as though you are walking through a custom new build. Situated on a large corner lot it is conveniently located in walking distance of several parks, post office, churches, library, grocery store and downtown Brenham. It is truly move-in ready!

1301 Higgins Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully remodeled home located on a corner lot with many new features and just and hints of nostalgic charm. New paint inside and out, some original hardwoods, and new laminate flooring. The living room and dining room get lots of natural light through the big picture windows. The kitchen is completely redone with new cabinets, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, dishwasher and it has a walk-in pantry. This house has a split-floor plan with all bedrooms being generous in size. The master has two large closets and the bathrooms are completely new from top to bottom. You will find this home has a tankless water heater! In the backyard is a nice shade tree, storage shed and fenced area. With much attention to detail, this home has been tastefully updated, is move-in ready and conveniently located to downtown Brenham. It's just waiting for someone to make some great memories here!

1405 Lee Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Warm and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a shady lot located on a quiet street. The home has many great features including faux wood blinds, abundant storage, roof replaced in 2016, 2 year old CHA with 10 year warranty, updated breaker box, commercial grade waterproof, wood-like vinyl flooring, foam insulation in attic. The kitchen/dining is open and spacious with separate cook top and oven, a cozy breakfast nook and coffee bar/serving buffet. The kitchen cabinets have been updated so you have abundant storage. The refrigerator can stay with the home and the dishwasher is approximately 7 months old. The master bedroom is over-sized with an on-suite bath. There is plenty of room for a king size bed plus your dressers. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. French doors from the kitchen lead to the back yard with a patio area, storage building and wood fencing. The seller will consider selling most furniture in the home.

