Townhomes of Wilmington: See what’s on the market

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re on the market for a home in Wilmington, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Wilmington, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

4456 Bannock Circle, Wilmington, 28409 2 Beds 2 Baths | $264,500 | Townhouse | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Villager plan by Trusst Builder Group

For open house information, contact Lisa M Hadgraft, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Leland at 910-799-3435

4323 Terrington Drive, Wilmington, 28412 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Townhouse | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This pristine townhome has been lovingly cared for and ready for new owners. Those who love to cook will appreciate the Viking Natural-Gas range and other Viking kitchen appliances. The downstairs master bedroom offers a spacious retreat for relaxing. It has a large walk-in closet and large master bathroom. This home has an open floor plan, with a screened in porch and a small fenced back yard space for your furry friend. Upstairs you'll find an open office space, two large bedrooms that are connected by a shared bathroom. There is an upstairs media room for your at home entertainment. No need to worry about yard work or outside maintenance the HOA takes care of it so you can enjoy your new life on the coast. A 2 car garage to park your cars and your beach chairs.

For open house information, contact Julie W Chappell, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435

3787 Anslow Drive, Leland, 28451 3 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Townhouse | 2,271 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Enjoy LUXURY living in this Devon II floor plan built by Trusst Builder Group in highly sought-after Brunswick Forest! Low maintenance, brick home with stone accents has 3BR/3BA plus a bonus room. Courtyard entrance & covered front porch leads to the inviting foyer with an archway that flows into the kitchen & living area. Well-designed kitchen includes granite, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, counter height bar & a spacious pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, built in's & French door that leads out to the sunroom. The sunroom has EZE breeze windows, tile floors, and leads out to the very private back yard with a patio. The lavish master suite includes a large walk-in closet, door to the sunroom & spa-like bath with a double sink vanity, garden tub & tiled, glassed-in shower. The first floor also includes a second bedroom, an office (or 3rd bedroom), 2nd full bath & 2 car garage, Upstairs is a bonus room with the 3rd full bath. Other details include a hardwood floors throughout main living areas downstairs, illuminated trey ceilings, attic storage, wood ventilated shelving in all closets, skylights & more. Dues also include master insurance & full landscape maintenance. Features of Brunswick Forest: Fitness & Wellness Center including a full-size gym, secondary workout center with a cardio room, two outdoor pools, one indoor pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, parks (including a dog park), trails, kayak/boat launch, playground, meeting rooms & more. Cape Fear National Golf Course is located within Brunswick Forest. The Villages of Brunswick Forest offers shopping, dining and medical. The House of Pickleball is located adjacent to Brunswick Forest and is an indoor pickleball facility with plenty of activity. Historic downtown Wilmington is close by and it is rich with history, entertainment, festivals, concerts and much more.

For open house information, contact Domin & Schwartz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Midtown at 910-799-3435

757 Tuscan Way, Wilmington, 28411 4 Beds 3 Baths | $392,500 | Townhouse | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome home! Over 2400 sq ft of low maintenance living. This home was the model for Bella Sera Villas. The open floor plan offers more sq ft, more windows, 4 bdrms, 3 full baths, fireplace and laundry room. The flooring, HVAC and roof were updated in 2019. Covered front and rear porches, Plantation Shutters, and a pond view are just a few of the features in this Porters Neck area townhome. The owner also ran a fuel line to the outdoor grill. Garage has epoxy floors, lots of shelving and tool organizers. HOA includes the lawn and exterior building maintenance, community pool and clubhouse. Bella Sera is a great location, convenient to area beaches, shopping, restaurants, and quick access to I40 and the airport.

For open house information, contact Judy V McGuire, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435