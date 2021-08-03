Cancel
Eugene, OR

Single-family homes for sale in Eugene

Eugene Voice
(EUGENE, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Eugene area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Eugene listings:

33761 Hampton Rd, Eugene, 97405

2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Park like acres conveniently located close to Eugene and Springfield. Year round pond and trails thru the trees. Separate driveway for RV parking with room to build a shop. Open beam kitchen/dining room, kitchen has pull out shelving cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. 45x12 covered deck for year round BBQ's. Detached garage and outbuildings for storage. Fenced garden area for that green thumb.

4471 Jessica St, Springfield, 97478

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,603 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Situated in a quite cul-de-sac in Thurston, this spacious home offers 2 living areas, a formal dining room w/ slider to trex deck. The upstairs features a master suite with walk-in closet, bath w/ skylight & window ac, along with two other bedrooms and a bathroom. The formal living room off the entryway has a fireplace with new electric insert, and the sunken living room has a 1/2 bath and slider to the covered patio. The large backyard also includes chicken coop, storage shed and garden!

3184 Summit Sky Blvd, Eugene, 97405

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,842 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Luxurious home on almost 2 acres in an extremely desirable neighborhood. High end amenities throughout this gorgeous home. Gourmet kitchen, theater room, 2 large bonus rooms. Spectacular main level master suite w/gas fireplace3, huge living room w floor to ceiling windows to take in the gorgeous property. Floor to ceiling stone fire place, office, amazing deck w/swim spa and park like yard. Basketball hoop, 3 car garage and so much more! Gorgeous peaceful home.

85121 Appletree Dr, Eugene, 97405

2 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1989

True pride of ownership in this amazing craftsman style home nestled in the woods. Enjoy the peacefulness of country living on 5 acres. Home offers an upstairs suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, sitting area, walk-in closet and soaking tub to enjoy the natural setting. Wood accents through-out the home, cozy living room with built-in bookcases, wood stove and access to a dreamy multi-tiered deck. Well planned kitchen & dining. Lower level offers garage, laundry and utility/mud room.

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

