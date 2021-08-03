Take a look at these homes on the Picayune market now

(Picayune, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

47 Global Lane, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Mobile Home | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country Living with City convenience! This manufactured house is only minutes from Picayune on a big one acre lot! Features include a large family room, a gorgeous kitchen with matching appliances and an island, the split floor plan, lg master bedroom with fabulous master bath, and two bonus rooms!Have an office, craft rm or extra bedrooms! Lots of square footage, fenced yard, and two porches!

58 Tameena Drive, Picayune, 39466 4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1998

In the country close to all conveniences updated 4 bedroom 2 Bath at the end of a cul-de-sac. This almost 2,000 sq ft home has everything you could wish for. Private country setting with easy access to the interstate. Trey ceilings in Master and Living room. Surrounded by windows to bring the outside in. Exquisite master suite with his and her walk in closets. Split floorplan. Fourth bedroom could be used as an office. Home has blueberry bushes and wildlife. Sit on your back porch and enjoy. Workshop is 30x24 heated and cooled, cabinets and office with an attic. Call for your appointment today

614 Birdie Circle, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1994

SPRINT to your phone to make an appointment to see this immaculate home. Owners have spared no expense renovating it. Open floor plan provides enormous space for your family. Prepare meals with plenty of cabinets and counter space while interacting with family and friends.Need space for laundry?There's that too!Work from home?A nice room has been added for heated and cooled office or for optional use with barn door for added privacy.Nothing has been left undone here,A whole house vac system makes for easy vacuuming throughout. HOA fees are just 40/yr.Don't miss this sweet deal close to town.

939 W Lakeshore Drive, Carriere, 39426 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Peaceful mornings drinking your coffee on the back porch or dock. Secluded spot on the lake on tip of canal. Bring the boat & fish the day away then dock at your covered private launch. The house has Ceramic wood like flooring throughout with BEAUTIFUL windows across back to enjoy the view! Loft bedroom & full bath upstairs with balcony & 3 bedrooms & full bath downstairs. French doors lead to back deck for entertaining year round! Not to mention all the amenities Hide A Way has to offer. Whether it's your "weekend getaway" or "retirement home" this is definitely one to come & see!

