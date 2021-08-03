Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Picayune market now

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 4 days ago

(Picayune, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j776d_0bGWAhvT00

47 Global Lane, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Mobile Home | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country Living with City convenience! This manufactured house is only minutes from Picayune on a big one acre lot! Features include a large family room, a gorgeous kitchen with matching appliances and an island, the split floor plan, lg master bedroom with fabulous master bath, and two bonus rooms!Have an office, craft rm or extra bedrooms! Lots of square footage, fenced yard, and two porches!

For open house information, contact Judy Melancon, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175347)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jruUy_0bGWAhvT00

58 Tameena Drive, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1998

In the country close to all conveniences updated 4 bedroom 2 Bath at the end of a cul-de-sac. This almost 2,000 sq ft home has everything you could wish for. Private country setting with easy access to the interstate. Trey ceilings in Master and Living room. Surrounded by windows to bring the outside in. Exquisite master suite with his and her walk in closets. Split floorplan. Fourth bedroom could be used as an office. Home has blueberry bushes and wildlife. Sit on your back porch and enjoy. Workshop is 30x24 heated and cooled, cabinets and office with an attic. Call for your appointment today

For open house information, contact Charlotte Johnson, Keller Williams Realty Services at 985-727-7000

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175194)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EJcA_0bGWAhvT00

614 Birdie Circle, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1994

SPRINT to your phone to make an appointment to see this immaculate home. Owners have spared no expense renovating it. Open floor plan provides enormous space for your family. Prepare meals with plenty of cabinets and counter space while interacting with family and friends.Need space for laundry?There's that too!Work from home?A nice room has been added for heated and cooled office or for optional use with barn door for added privacy.Nothing has been left undone here,A whole house vac system makes for easy vacuuming throughout. HOA fees are just 40/yr.Don't miss this sweet deal close to town.

For open house information, contact Tonya Cialona, The Real Estate Company, LLC at 601-590-1246

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175321)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sBwJ_0bGWAhvT00

939 W Lakeshore Drive, Carriere, 39426

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Peaceful mornings drinking your coffee on the back porch or dock. Secluded spot on the lake on tip of canal. Bring the boat & fish the day away then dock at your covered private launch. The house has Ceramic wood like flooring throughout with BEAUTIFUL windows across back to enjoy the view! Loft bedroom & full bath upstairs with balcony & 3 bedrooms & full bath downstairs. French doors lead to back deck for entertaining year round! Not to mention all the amenities Hide A Way has to offer. Whether it's your "weekend getaway" or "retirement home" this is definitely one to come & see!

For open house information, contact Michelle Leleux, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-174183)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
160
Followers
326
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Retirement Home#Home Office#Country Living With City#Lg#Laundry There#The Real Estate Company#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy