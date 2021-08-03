Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Dyersburg

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 4 days ago

(Dyersburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dyersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhRIY_0bGWAg2k00

1830 Phillips St, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great investment property! Two bed, One bath home. Fenced in back yard. A/C unit is 3 years old. Hardwood through out. Call to look at today.

For open house information, contact John Caldwell, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207463)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qeuzg_0bGWAg2k00

2670 Hurricane Hill Road, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1998

CUTE CUTE CUTE!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home on almost 2 acres!!! Newer 3 car detached garage/shop, new carpet, large office and many extras. This home will go fast. Call Lee Ann Hunsley for your showing 731 445 3195.

For open house information, contact Lee Ann Hunsley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208385)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaWnS_0bGWAg2k00

706 Sampson, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Magnificent home inside and out!! Wonderful curb appeal from the relaxing front porch to the oasis back yard, complete with 2 car garage, hot tub, decks and beautifully landscaped. Inside the kitchen has white linen glazed cabinets and granite counter-tops, separate breakfast room, formal dining, living room, den with hardwood flooring. Call Elaine today 731-676-7125 to view this move-in ready home!

For open house information, contact Elaine Slaughter, All-Star Real Estate at 731-285-1224

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207542)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2BRs_0bGWAg2k00

184 Village, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced back yard, covered deck, 1 car garage. The AC unit was put in in 2020, water heater was installed in 2017. There is no carpet in the house and no city taxes. Call Missy Thurmond for viewing,

For open house information, contact Missy Thurmond, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-207681)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
159
Followers
324
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dyersburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Fisher Realty Auction#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy