Take a look at these homes for sale in Dyersburg

(Dyersburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dyersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1830 Phillips St, Dyersburg, 38024 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great investment property! Two bed, One bath home. Fenced in back yard. A/C unit is 3 years old. Hardwood through out. Call to look at today.

For open house information, contact John Caldwell, Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

2670 Hurricane Hill Road, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1998

CUTE CUTE CUTE!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath immaculate home on almost 2 acres!!! Newer 3 car detached garage/shop, new carpet, large office and many extras. This home will go fast. Call Lee Ann Hunsley for your showing 731 445 3195.

For open house information, contact Lee Ann Hunsley, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

706 Sampson, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Magnificent home inside and out!! Wonderful curb appeal from the relaxing front porch to the oasis back yard, complete with 2 car garage, hot tub, decks and beautifully landscaped. Inside the kitchen has white linen glazed cabinets and granite counter-tops, separate breakfast room, formal dining, living room, den with hardwood flooring. Call Elaine today 731-676-7125 to view this move-in ready home!

For open house information, contact Elaine Slaughter, All-Star Real Estate at 731-285-1224

184 Village, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,233 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large fenced back yard, covered deck, 1 car garage. The AC unit was put in in 2020, water heater was installed in 2017. There is no carpet in the house and no city taxes. Call Missy Thurmond for viewing,

For open house information, contact Missy Thurmond, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505