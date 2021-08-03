Home ownership in Salinas is within reach with townhouses like these

(SALINAS, CA) These Salinas townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

16230 E Garrison, East Garrison, 93933 3 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Townhouse | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Shows like a model home! Standing on a prime corner location is this spacious, energy efficient, 3 bed + Loft / 3 Bath Essex Townhome to include luxury tile plank flooring, ample storage, upstairs laundry room, attached two car garage, PLUS a large loft - 4th room! Showcasing a granite, open-concept kitchen to include stainless steel appliances and a gas range. You'll LOVE the newly installed custom plantation shutters throughout - a 10k value! A quiet wifi 2 car garage door, electric vehicle charger prep, tank-less water heater, and water softener are a few of the distinguished features of the home. Just steps to barbecues, playgrounds, and more! Explore one of the five parks, courts and dog parks East Garrison has to offer or miles of trails in neighboring Ford Ord. Community events are enjoyed by the residents. All this could be yours while living just minutes from the beach at an affordable price! Hurry, this won't last long!

14040 Reservation Rd, Salinas, 93908 2 Beds 2 Baths | $747,000 | Townhouse | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1979

The Bluffs resort-like living 24/7. Custom designed gated development. Three miles south west of Salinas. 43 residences on 44 Oak-studded acres of permanent open space. Heated pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and basketball court. Spa, sauna, recreational room, and walking trails. Spacious floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Two master suites plus bonus room, with all around windows (great space for an office or studio). Two decks, new composite roof. And two car garage. The only property available now in this very desirable community.

