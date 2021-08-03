Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Home ownership in Salinas is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 4 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) These Salinas townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaXj0_0bGWAeHI00

16230 E Garrison, East Garrison, 93933

3 Beds 3 Baths | $745,000 | Townhouse | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Shows like a model home! Standing on a prime corner location is this spacious, energy efficient, 3 bed + Loft / 3 Bath Essex Townhome to include luxury tile plank flooring, ample storage, upstairs laundry room, attached two car garage, PLUS a large loft - 4th room! Showcasing a granite, open-concept kitchen to include stainless steel appliances and a gas range. You'll LOVE the newly installed custom plantation shutters throughout - a 10k value! A quiet wifi 2 car garage door, electric vehicle charger prep, tank-less water heater, and water softener are a few of the distinguished features of the home. Just steps to barbecues, playgrounds, and more! Explore one of the five parks, courts and dog parks East Garrison has to offer or miles of trails in neighboring Ford Ord. Community events are enjoyed by the residents. All this could be yours while living just minutes from the beach at an affordable price! Hurry, this won't last long!

For open house information, contact Shannon Curran, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81853352)

See more property details

14040 Reservation Rd, Salinas, 93908

2 Beds 2 Baths | $747,000 | Townhouse | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1979

The Bluffs resort-like living 24/7. Custom designed gated development. Three miles south west of Salinas. 43 residences on 44 Oak-studded acres of permanent open space. Heated pool, tennis and pickleball courts, and basketball court. Spa, sauna, recreational room, and walking trails. Spacious floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Two master suites plus bonus room, with all around windows (great space for an office or studio). Two decks, new composite roof. And two car garage. The only property available now in this very desirable community.

For open house information, contact Richard Hughett, David Lyng Real Estate at 831-624-1135

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81848932)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
245
Followers
354
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Real Estate
Salinas, CA
Business
Salinas, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Townhouses#Water Heater#Home Ownership#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy