Erie, PA

Take a look at these Erie condominiums on the market now

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 4 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Erie or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Erie, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flCvj_0bGWAdOZ00

6395 Meadowland Circle, Summit, 16509

2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2004

1 story Patio Home Life-style for sale! Located in the sought-after Meadows Subdivision and on a great corner lot! Awesome open floor plan, great room w/ gas fireplace and Fr Doors leading to "Inviting" Sunroom, Kitchen comes fully applianced and includes breakfast bar & "Cozy eat-in area with a wall full of windows, Master w/ large bath & walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry off entrance, deck off sun room and basement with Superior walls!

For open house information, contact Denise Caruana, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTaAR_0bGWAdOZ00

3260 Georgian Court, Erie, 16506

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in 1984

There's an easy going feeling throughout this sprawling one story condo! Full of charm, the open layout & spacious rooms are relaxing & bright. The enigma; many windows yet secluded! Private back patio with side yard, lots of storage, full dry basement (plumbed for addt'l bath), gracious living awaits! 1 Yr. AHS Home Warranty.

For open house information, contact Kathy Scheider, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHG69_0bGWAdOZ00

6280 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impeccably maintained condo with stunning finishes located in The Meadows at Summit with a private treed rear and walk out finished lower level. This home boasts one very large master suite on the first floor and two guest suites in the lower level. Features includes wide open doorways, ceramic tile throughout, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, huge master bathroom, and a custom tiled shower, all nestled on a private treed location!

For open house information, contact Natalie Washburn, Maleno Real Estate at 814-833-6516

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157914)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ddmG9_0bGWAdOZ00

6345 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509

4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautifully renovated condo in The Meadows in Summit Township. Everything has been done including new kitchen cabinetry, ceramic backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and ceramic flooring. You will love the neutral color palette and updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout! The finished basement adds a ton of space and includes a family room with fireplace, full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Schedule your private tour today this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Stacey Santos, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158201)

See more property details

