Take a look at these Erie condominiums on the market now

(ERIE, PA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Erie or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Erie, pulled from our classifieds:

6395 Meadowland Circle, Summit, 16509 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Condominium | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2004

1 story Patio Home Life-style for sale! Located in the sought-after Meadows Subdivision and on a great corner lot! Awesome open floor plan, great room w/ gas fireplace and Fr Doors leading to "Inviting" Sunroom, Kitchen comes fully applianced and includes breakfast bar & "Cozy eat-in area with a wall full of windows, Master w/ large bath & walk-in closet, 1st floor laundry off entrance, deck off sun room and basement with Superior walls!

3260 Georgian Court, Erie, 16506 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 2,243 Square Feet | Built in 1984

There's an easy going feeling throughout this sprawling one story condo! Full of charm, the open layout & spacious rooms are relaxing & bright. The enigma; many windows yet secluded! Private back patio with side yard, lots of storage, full dry basement (plumbed for addt'l bath), gracious living awaits! 1 Yr. AHS Home Warranty.

6280 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Impeccably maintained condo with stunning finishes located in The Meadows at Summit with a private treed rear and walk out finished lower level. This home boasts one very large master suite on the first floor and two guest suites in the lower level. Features includes wide open doorways, ceramic tile throughout, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, huge master bathroom, and a custom tiled shower, all nestled on a private treed location!

6345 Meadowland Circle, Erie, 16509 4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautifully renovated condo in The Meadows in Summit Township. Everything has been done including new kitchen cabinetry, ceramic backsplash, stainless appliances, quartz countertops and ceramic flooring. You will love the neutral color palette and updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout! The finished basement adds a ton of space and includes a family room with fireplace, full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. Schedule your private tour today this one won't last long!

