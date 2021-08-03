Cancel
Aurora, CO

Winery-Like Marijuana Lounge Awaits Aurora's Approval

By Thomas Mitchell
Westword
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado's first winery-like tasting room for marijuana could be coming to Aurora if the Aurora City Council approves ordinances allowing new pot hospitality rules. Back in 2017, marijuana cultivator Bud Fox Enterprises began building a unique marijuana facility in Aurora at 14896 East 38th Avenue, long before the state had legalized marijuana hospitality businesses. The 27,000-square-foot building, open since 2019, largely operates as a cultivation, but co-owner Mark Prescott says that he and his partners always had plans to incorporate an Amsterdam-like coffee shop where visitors could sample Bud Fox marijuana and other Colorado pot products.

#Smoking Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Legalized Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#The Aurora City Council#Bud Fox Enterprises
