Homes for sale in Lancaster: New listings

9365 W Avenue I, Lancaster, 93536 2 Beds 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1951

West Lancaster Single story home on approx. 1.5 Acres of horse property. Plenty of room to plant your own organic garden and has it's own private well. This home is adorable! Private, safe location on the west side of Lancaster in a rural area within 10 min. of all services. Horse amenities. Hurry before it's gone! There is hardly anything at this price point on the market and definitely not with this much land!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Gideon, HomeBased Realty at 800-568-8922

805 W Milling Street, Lancaster, 93534 2 Beds 1 Bath | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1947

One of the most unique properties you can live and work here right off the BLVD. Zoned LRR2 and Located in the heart of Lancaster. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, This property is currently operated as a hair salon and it can be occupied as a single family or operate a business as an office, medical office, health care facility a day care, Spa..Etc.. Nice traffic flow surrounded by businesses and residential neighborhood. The house design is very unique with a tuscan touch. The opportunities are endless here. You must see

For open house information, contact Rima Rafeh, eXp Realty of California Inc at 888-584-9427

2307 Sandstone Court, Palmdale, 93551 5 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1993

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! This property seats in the best area of Palmdale with all amenities nearby. Antelope Valley Mall is just a Mile drive, Marie Kerr Park is also about a Mile drive, Schools, Church, Shopping Centers and all that you may need is just about a Mile drive or walk. Come and see this Great property that Features; 5 Bedrooms (One is Master Bedroom) / 3 Full Bathrooms / Mother in-Law Quarters Suite with integrated Bathroom / 2 Car Garage / Vivint Security System / HERO Program (Drought resistant Landscaping) / Solar Panels System. Home is perfect for a big family that wants space and commodity without breaking the bank. You will love all the amenities and features this house offers to its future homeowners. Walking into the property you'll find a three quarters

For open house information, contact John Hollander, Keller Williams Victor Valley at 760-951-5242

41001 Ridgegate Lane, Palmdale, 93551 5 Beds 4 Baths | $999,999 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Executive pool home in gated community features 5 + 2 bedrooms downstairs. Thousands spent on upgrades on this Stunning and immaculate home. Large open loft on second floor provides an additional retreat. Master bedroom has a fireplace and sitting area and two walk in closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks and separate tub and shower. An additional room off the master bath is currently used as an exercise room. There is a formal living room, dining room and great room open to the kitchen appointed with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and Center Island with a breakfast bar. There is a walk in pantry for all the foodies! Designer colors adorn the walls with crown molding, high ceilings, white shutters, upgraded flooring, laundry room with sink and built in cabinets, 3 car garage, recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout. Spacious backyard includes in ground pool and spa, gazebo, basketball court and fruit trees. Besides the circular driveway there is RV access

For open house information, contact Kenneth Sampson, Coldwell Banker Quality Properties at 818-725-2500