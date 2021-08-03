Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Check out these homes on the Twentynine Palms market now

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
(Twentynine Palms, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Twentynine Palms than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbaUR_0bGWAakO00

5651 Skyview Lane, 29 Palms, 92277

3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The Ultimate View Location in 29 Palms. Sitting high on the hill overlooking the valley below which includes a dynamic dusk to dawn "city lights" capture of the local USMC Base. Here at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac you have no neighbors to the North or the East. - This home offers a range, fridge, dishwasher, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, large open floor plan, fireplace, central heating and air, swamp cooler, indoor laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, fully fenced backyard, and 2 car attached garage

For open house information, contact Reggie McAtee, Libby's Realty at 760-367-9521

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21133763)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ahv28_0bGWAakO00

062719129 Parker Rd Road, 29 Palms, 92277

1 Bed 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1958

A great investment opportunity in Wonder Valley! This homestead cabin sits on 5 acres and is perfect for those looking to develop a home. The possibilities are truly endless with this property.

For open house information, contact Tyler Alamo-Covert, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219064744)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jNEE_0bGWAakO00

61320 Sandalwood, Joshua Tree, 92252

2 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Manufactured On Land | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful Views from this home in the Friendly Hills Area of Joshua Tree! This manufactured home has 2 bedrooms, 2baths with a bonus third bathroom in the finished garage, living room and family room and sun-room. The 2 1/2 acres has Joshua Trees, Cholla's and other native plants.

For open house information, contact April Bryant, Tri-Valley Realty at 760-365-3331

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21072439)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujOX2_0bGWAakO00

6116 Mariposa Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Beautiful remodeled and expanded home, permits and plan attached in 29 Palms area. The property features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer and dryer off the kitchen with tile flooring, granite counter tops, clean carpet, mature trees in the back , and one shed.

For open house information, contact Kathy Geogea, Cherie Miller & Assoc. at 760-369-1800

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-JT21138680)

