Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

These condos are for sale in Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 4 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Oceanside condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Oceanside condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzgL8_0bGWAZoX00

615 Fredricks Avenue, Oceanside, 92058

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 987 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Turn-Key 2 bedroom/ 2 bath located on the first floor, end unit, condo in a gated community of Forest Glen. Upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. Gated parking with assigned parking space and extra storage. Private patio. Complex offers pool, spa, BBQ and laundry facilities. Located 5 miles form Oceanside Pier. Close to shopping, El Camino Real and HWY 78. VA approved.

For open house information, contact Ellis Brown, Allison James Estates & Homes at 866-463-5780

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SW21136111)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnq2y_0bGWAZoX00

2310 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, 92009

2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Convenient Carlsbad/La Costa location! This two bedroom/two bath end unit condo is less than 5 miles to the beach! Nicely appointed with vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, kitchen has been updated with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stylish backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy views of the city/hills from the living room and master bedroom. Plenty of windows bringing in lots of natural light and a balcony right off the living room. Both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower/bathtub, quartz countertops, shaker style cabinets and designer fixtures. Stackable washer/dryer in the unit and extra storage space. Take a dip in the community pool or unwind at the end of the day in the spa. Alga Norte Community Park is nearby with lots of park amenities including a dog park.

For open house information, contact Cathy O'Malley, Windermere Homes & Estates at 760-230-3610

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NDP2108980)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lvjlp_0bGWAZoX00

1554 Via Brisa Del Lago, San Marcos, 92078

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,029,000 | Condominium | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lakefront resort style living at its best! Enjoy coffee, drinks from your kitchen or great room and dining alfresco on your patio while the swans, pelicans, egrets and ducks entertain you. The surroundings are beautiful and calming. Wave to boats and gondolas as they float by, especially July 4th, Halloween, & Holiday boat parades. This home is on the cove that always wins award for best holiday décor and festivities. This 1,740 sq ft., single story home is flooded with light, skylights and big windows. It has all fresh paint, scraped ceilings, wide wood shutters, hardwood floors and lots of closets and storage, oversize garage with huge loft. The open concept includes spacious rooms with vaulted ceilings, pass through bar with wine chiller. The kitchen has SS appliances, gas stove, French door fridge, granite and updated cabinets with pull-outs. An ideal home for relaxing and entertaining with access to a shared dock for your boat, kayaks and SUP’s and catch & release fishing. Access to tennis courts, pickleball courts, and recreation center, 2 pools. 24/7 Security patrol. No MelloRoos, HOA covers building exterior maintenance, paint, landscaping, roof. Conveniently located next to an executive and full-size golf course and clubhouse, local restaurants and shopping. LIVE THE LAKE LIFE…Now!

For open house information, contact Gail Carroll, Professional Realty Services at 760-603-8377

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NDP2107885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA5gi_0bGWAZoX00

6156 Colt Place, Carlsbad, 92009

3 Beds 3 Baths | $980,000 | Condominium | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Contemporary luxury townhome in Kensington at the square! 3 bed, 3 bath with Loft off Master Bedroom + 2 car garage. Move in ready with modern features. Fully equipped kitchen with GE stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, flooring, modern countertops and more. Open floorplan with recessed lighting throughout and in unit laundry. Also features Ring security systems, Solar panels and great work from home set up. Close distance to first rate shopping, entertainment and dining at Bressi Village. Also enjoy easy access to San Diego's coastal lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Scott Foster, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-523-9252

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-NDP2108135)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
198
Followers
347
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Real Estate
City
Kensington, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Business
Oceanside, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Restaurants#Oceanside Pier#Recessed Lighting#Swans#Bbq#El Camino Real And#Va#French#Pickleball Courts#Melloroos#Hoa#Live The Lake Life#Ge#Ring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy