Syracuse-curious? These homes are on the market

(Syracuse, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Syracuse. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

106 Paul Avenue, Syracuse, 13206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Beautiful home on a beautiful lot:) So much space! Formal living and dining, plus eat-in kitchen! 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd floor plus a full, finished 3rd floor...extra bedroom, office, family room ... you decide:) Newer Vinyl siding, almost all the windows have been replaced, "Bath fitters" new main bath! Pleasant front porch perfect for rocking chairs and reading: Huge deck in the back yard with hot tub. look out summer, here we come! Additional garden space and yard behind the garage make this a 5 star! This house is amazing, make an appointment today for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Patricia Ann Tracey, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-458-9100

4964 Ravine Road, Fayetteville, 13066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One level living, end unit townhouse with 1800 sq ft on 1st floor & additional 400 sq ft in walkout, lower level with large windows. HOA takes care of lawn, driveway sealing, snow removal, exterior painting, front landscaping & mulching. Great room has vaulted ceiling, skylight, wood burning fireplace, glass slider to huge deck: enjoy the sounds of Limestone Creek. Spacious, eat-in kitchen with island, skylight, pantry, greenhouse window ( 4 years) for your plants. Glass slider to additional side Deck off your kitchen. Updated appliances: 2 yr old S.S. refrigerator, 5 burner, gas stovetop, bar sink. Two bedrooms & 2 Full baths on 1st level, with a unique, huge master suite having it's own, private den with gas fireplace, built-ins & skylight. Large master with walk-in closet. Luxurious bath: jacuzzi, separate shower, dual vanities, skylight. Other bedroom has it's own private, full bath with shower. First floor laundry ( washer & dryer 6 months). Finished basement with 2nd family room, wet bar, walkout to gravel patio. Many full size windows. Two additional bedrooms, full bath, cedar closet. Plenty of unfinished storage space. Cedar Closet, A/C 13 yrs, Roof 10 yrs. Come See !!

For open house information, contact Evelyn Emerson, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-446-8291

5413 Springview Dr, Fayetteville, 13066 5 Beds 5 Baths | $444,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,795 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Located on an enchanted, wooded lot in the desired Changing Seasons subdivision, this 5 BD, 4 BA, 3-car garage, spacious, modern-contemporary home is a show stopper! This home is a perfect 'work from home' set-up with a newly added home office (or 5th bedroom) on the 2nd floor, & a Nike Grind home gym in lower level. First floor features an open concept layout with vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with newer stainless appliances, an indoor custom-made charcoal grill, a wood burning stove and an impressive owners suite having a gas fireplace and a sliding glass door to the deck, a spa-like bathroom and two walk-in closets. The upper level offers 4 large bright bedrooms with 2 full baths. The lower level has a gym/recreation area and a full bath. Outside, the expansive decking wraps around the home, overlooking the propane fire pit and serene nature surrounding. Industrial custom metal railings/trim/hooks have been tastefully added inside and outside of the home. Recent updates include lighting/switches, blinds & interior paint. This home is in the award-winning FM school district and minutes to parks, shopping, restaurants and businesses. Come see this home today!

For open house information, contact Karen E Whalen, Keller Williams Syracuse at 315-701-6900

5470 Tourmaline Drive, Clay, 13041 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Split level home features 3 bedroom's, 2 full baths with two car garage plus an open deck with a large fully fenced yard. Laundry in basement with washer and dryer. Great value in today's market, not to be missed. SELLER TO REVIEW ALL OFFERS AFTER 5 PM SUNDAY.

For open house information, contact Donald S. Radke, FM Realty Group at 315-637-5195