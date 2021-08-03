These condos are for sale in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Providence or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Providence condos have been selected from our classified listings:

70 Turner Street, Warwick, 02886 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A great single family home alternative!! Over 2000 sq ft of usable living space and 2 outdoor spaces! Easy Condo living, low association fee which includes water/sewer. Washer/dryer/laundry area on first floor. 2 master bedroom options -one up and one down. First floor has 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, granite kitchen open to dining area and a living room with fireplace and french doors to deck overlooking water and yard. BONUS- SPACIOUS- walkout finished lower level with wet bar, large living room with french doors to patio, yard and water view, ANOTHER master bedroom on lower level with enormous closet, full bathroom and 2 extra storage spaces that could be finished as well. This condo has so many options for living, renting or enjoying a work from home situation or extended family living with tons of space! A must see to truly appreciate all the space!

14 Rimwood Drive, Smithfield, 02917 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful one level stand alone condo in sought after Summerfield! This pristine home offers lots of natural light, cathedral ceilings with great flow. Nice front porch leads to beautiful living room, flows to generous formal dining, opening to updated granite/stainless eat in kitchen, which opens to incredible great room, with sliders to large deck overlooking perfectly landscaped, lush green yard with woods for privacy. Spacious master en suite with oversized walkin, beautiful double sinked vanity in full master bath. 2nd bed is nicely sized. Large laundry room, new highend furnace, lots of closets/storage, including another oversized walk in closet in hallway. Incredible wide plank bamboo flooring, central air, newer highend gas furnace, underground utilities are just a few of the amenities this wonderful home offers. Close to lots of amenities, including shopping, dining, highway. Very centrally located, but tucked away and private. Great home for entertaining. Picturesque place for walks. A wonderful place to call home!!

641R South Washington St., North Attleboro, 02760 2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Condominium | 815 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Don't miss your chance to OWN in this DESIRABLE complex!!! Welcome home to this incredibly well maintained, neat as a pin unit located within Emerald Village!!! Quiet and serene... yet close to all amenities, this SPACIOUS condo is conveniently located and ready for its next owner!!! The kitchen, dining and living room has an open floor plan and is drenched in natural sunlight! BOTH bedrooms are generously sized and feature double closets and laminate flooring!! Recent improvements include newer roof and siding as well as ALL newer energy efficient windows!!! Coin op laundry can be found on the lower level! Come visit us at this weekends open houses!!!

229 Medway Street, East Side Of Providence, 02906 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to Medway Place, a luxury 55+ condominium complex in beautiful Wayland Square. This spacious unit features large sunlit windows with a south-western orientation, so lots of sun all day long, with a view of the trees and park from almost every room. The spacious fireplaced living room and kitchen allow for many ways to create a a flexible living space. The eat-in kitchen is large enough for a small breakfast table and has tons of cabinet and counter space. The open living and dining area can easily accommodate a table for 8 for larger gatherings. 2 generous bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms, are a hallmark of these condos and make this unit feel especially comfortable. A lovely 3 season room offers a space for a great reading nook or home office. Conveniently located on the first floor, this move-in ready unit has been impeccably maintained and the Seller is providing a $10,000 flooring allowance for a buyer to choose the flooring of their choice. Medway Place offers an entry lobby with concierge, security cameras and magnetic entry, 1 car garage spot, elevators, individual storage space, on-call handyman, and the perks of the close association with Bethany Home of RI, the adjacent A+ rated skilled nursing facility. Schedule a tour to understand more about this truly unique condo and association located in the heart of Wayland Square. The location cannot be beat! Taxes reflect owner occupied exemption only. Other exemptions may apply.

