Crash closes SR 347 northbound, traffic completely blocked

Traffic is completely blocked on northbound SR 347 at Riggs Road due to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, officials said.

Injuries were reported in the crash but the severity of them are not yet known, DPS said.

Officials are still investigating the crash. It's unknown when the SR 347 will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

