Lakeland, FL

Take a look at these Lakeland townhomes on the market now

Lakeland Digest
 4 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) These Lakeland townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Lakeland, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1836 N Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, 33801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $131,900 | Townhouse | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1976

INVESTORS SPECIAL! Two story townhouse located in The Grove. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Unit is currently leased through March 31, 2022 rent $1175.00 a month. Tile in all baths and on bottom level, Carpet in bedrooms. HUGE inside utility room, living/dining combo. Community has two pools, recreation and fitness center Conveniently located close to Southeastern University, Shopping, Polk Parkway for quick commutes to Tampa and Orlando. Room measurements are approximate buyers agent to verifiy.

For open house information, contact Donna Williams, REMAX PARAMOUNT PROPERTIES at 863-680-3322

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-L4922815)

2214 Starboard, Winter Haven, 33881

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Townhouse | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1973

CHARMING AND A RARE FIND! 3 BR/2-1/2 BA townhouse in the small 55+ community of Hartridge Landings. CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, NEW FLOORING, FRESH PAINT, AND NEW ROOF OVER GARAGE BEING INSTALLED. Lakefront community with pool, boat ramp, and docking on the Chain of Lakes. Low HOA fees of $110/monthly. Enjoy the use of the lakes without the maintenance. Large rooms with some build-ins, inside laundry. One car garage with large storage room. Enjoy the outdoors with privacy from walled courtyard, screened porch and balcony off of the upstairs bedroom. Florida living at it's best. Priced to sell. Make your personal showing appointment today.

For open house information, contact Sharon Watson, CENTURY 21 WATSON & MYERS REALTY at 863-324-1000

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-P4913424)

None, Lakeland, 33801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Townhouse | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This 2 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Bath townhome near Southeastern University is conveniently located near shopping and the Polk Parkway for quick access to I-4, Tampa, and Orlando. Entering into the Foyer, the Galley Kitchen is to the left, as you enter the home. Just beyond the Kitchen are the Breakfast Bar and Dining Area/ Family Room combination. Upstairs, the master bedroom has large windows. Both upstairs bedrooms have double closets. Three closets in the upstairs hallway and storage under the stairs provide additional storage. Enjoy exercising in the community gym, playing tennis, and swimming in one of two community pools. The community also provides boat storage. This well-maintained unit, at the far end of the community, is a rare find.

For open house information, contact Mike Webb, TRADE WINDS REALTY at 863-397-6944

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-P4916773)

