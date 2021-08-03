Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

House-hunt Huntsville: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 4 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Looking for a house in Huntsville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Huntsville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2Hfn_0bGWAOLm00

7033 Regency Lane, Huntsville, 35748

4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

This home offers style and luxury with an open floor plan that gives you everything you could want on one level, including the coveted three-car garage. The massive kitchen island flows into the bright dining area and the comfortable living area for easy entertaining.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70016-2621)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEWT5_0bGWAOLm00

7005 Regency Lane Se, Huntsville, 35748

4 Beds 3 Baths | $380,175 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

This home offers style and luxury with an open floor plan that gives you everything you could want on one level, including the coveted three-car garage. The massive kitchen island flows into the bright dining area and the comfortable living area for easy entertaining.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70016-243-70016-700450000-0032)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26v5MC_0bGWAOLm00

129 Blackburn Trace, Huntsville, 35811

4 Beds 2 Baths | $288,330 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk in pantry, plenty of counter space, and casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a soaker tub, separate shower, private toilet, double vanities and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70028-243-70028-700280000-0012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9uiT_0bGWAOLm00

221 Brevard Boulevard, Huntsville, 35811

4 Beds 3 Baths | $414,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

This home offers style and luxury with an open floor plan that gives you everything you could want on one level, including the coveted three-car garage. The massive kitchen island flows into the bright dining area and the comfortable living area for easy entertaining.

For open house information, contact Jenny Savage D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70043-2621)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
199
Followers
355
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy