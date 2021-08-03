House-hunt Huntsville: What’s on the market

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Looking for a house in Huntsville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Huntsville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

7033 Regency Lane, Huntsville, 35748 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

This home offers style and luxury with an open floor plan that gives you everything you could want on one level, including the coveted three-car garage. The massive kitchen island flows into the bright dining area and the comfortable living area for easy entertaining.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

7005 Regency Lane Se, Huntsville, 35748 4 Beds 3 Baths | $380,175 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

129 Blackburn Trace, Huntsville, 35811 4 Beds 2 Baths | $288,330 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in None

Perfect for Empty-Nesters or a growing family. The spacious kitchen is complete with a walk in pantry, plenty of counter space, and casual dining area with atrium doors leading out to a covered porch. The main suite features a soaker tub, separate shower, private toilet, double vanities and a huge walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins D.R. Horton - Huntsville

221 Brevard Boulevard, Huntsville, 35811 4 Beds 3 Baths | $414,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,575 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Jenny Savage D.R. Horton - Huntsville