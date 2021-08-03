Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

These condos are for sale in Brownsville

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 4 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brownsville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brownsville, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQnV7_0bGWAKos00

4501 Carmen Avenue, Rancho Viejo, 78575

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,900 | Condominium | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1975

THIS CONDO HAS ALWAYS BEEN A VACATION CONDO. SUPER CLEAN AND ONE OF THE LARGEST UNITS IN LAS CASITAS CONDOS. IT FEATURES VERY SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. ALL UNITS HAVE THEIR OWN CARPORT. IN ADDITION ALL CONDOS FACE THE CENTER OF THE LARGE POOL AND COMPLEX GROUNDS. VERY QUIET COMPLEX ,AS MOST CONDOS ARE CURRENTLY USED FOR VACATION HOMES. LARGE BEDROOMS VERY WELL CARED FOR MAINTAINED AS OWNERS TOP PRIORITY. THIS NICE CONDO OFFERS A LARGE SCREEN PORCH 3rd ROOM COULD BE USED AS ADDITIONAL GUEST BEDROOM OR OFFICE,OR CRAFT AREA. LOTS OF INCOMING NATURAL LIGHT BRIGHTENS THE CONDO.

For open house information, contact Alberto Sanchez Vega, JP & Associates Realtors - Modern Living at 956-800-5257

Copyright © 2021 Greater McAllen Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMARTX-353045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDdR0_0bGWAKos00

401 Boca Chica Blvd., Brownsville, 78520

2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1974

NICE, COZY & WELL KEPT CONDO! TWO BEDROOMS, ONE AND A HALF BATHS. BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS AND WITH FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, DOWN STAIRS ARE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND OPEN LIVING AREA. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE A BALCONY AND THE HOME OFFERS A GREAT AREA TO RELAX AND ENJOY THE MORNING AND/OR EVENING. POOL IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM THIS CONDO. HOA WILL BE REPLACING ROOF THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY AND THIS UNIT WILL HAVE A NEW ROOF WITHIN THE NEXT THIRTY TO FORTY DAYS. THIS CONDO HAS PEACH TREE AND LEMON TREE RIGHT ON ITS PROPERTY AND IT'S SORROUNDED BY SHADE DUE TO IT'S MATURE TREES.

For open house information, contact Catalina Presas, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727

Copyright © 2021 Rio Grande Valley Multiple Listing Service Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRTX-29728588)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
223
Followers
344
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Real Estate
Brownsville, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Urban Living#Las Casitas Condos#Cozy Well Kept#Hoa#Nexus Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy