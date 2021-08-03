These condos are for sale in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brownsville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Brownsville, pulled from our classifieds:

4501 Carmen Avenue, Rancho Viejo, 78575 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,900 | Condominium | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1975

THIS CONDO HAS ALWAYS BEEN A VACATION CONDO. SUPER CLEAN AND ONE OF THE LARGEST UNITS IN LAS CASITAS CONDOS. IT FEATURES VERY SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. ALL UNITS HAVE THEIR OWN CARPORT. IN ADDITION ALL CONDOS FACE THE CENTER OF THE LARGE POOL AND COMPLEX GROUNDS. VERY QUIET COMPLEX ,AS MOST CONDOS ARE CURRENTLY USED FOR VACATION HOMES. LARGE BEDROOMS VERY WELL CARED FOR MAINTAINED AS OWNERS TOP PRIORITY. THIS NICE CONDO OFFERS A LARGE SCREEN PORCH 3rd ROOM COULD BE USED AS ADDITIONAL GUEST BEDROOM OR OFFICE,OR CRAFT AREA. LOTS OF INCOMING NATURAL LIGHT BRIGHTENS THE CONDO.

For open house information, contact Alberto Sanchez Vega, JP & Associates Realtors - Modern Living at 956-800-5257

401 Boca Chica Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Condominium | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1974

NICE, COZY & WELL KEPT CONDO! TWO BEDROOMS, ONE AND A HALF BATHS. BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS AND WITH FULL BATH UPSTAIRS, DOWN STAIRS ARE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND OPEN LIVING AREA. BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE A BALCONY AND THE HOME OFFERS A GREAT AREA TO RELAX AND ENJOY THE MORNING AND/OR EVENING. POOL IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM THIS CONDO. HOA WILL BE REPLACING ROOF THROUGHOUT THE PROPERTY AND THIS UNIT WILL HAVE A NEW ROOF WITHIN THE NEXT THIRTY TO FORTY DAYS. THIS CONDO HAS PEACH TREE AND LEMON TREE RIGHT ON ITS PROPERTY AND IT'S SORROUNDED BY SHADE DUE TO IT'S MATURE TREES.

For open house information, contact Catalina Presas, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727