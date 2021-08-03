Top homes for sale in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Des Moines. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3707 Carpenter Avenue, Des Moines, 50311 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 809 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Hidden treasure on a dead end street! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath is nestled in a great location with a parklike atmosphere. Living room is welcoming with a big window! Kitchen has lots of cabinets with plenty of countertop to work on. The bedrooms are a good size and has full bath with tiled bath. Fenced back yard is private with lots of trees, and a shed. The patio is perfect for gatherings! Come take a look at this hidden treasure close to everything!

3432 Nw 168Th Street, Clive, 50325 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,215 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Destiny Homes presents their Brentwood II floor plan in Clive's Chayse Landing development. This two story plan features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and over 2000 square feet of gorgeous living space. Main level includes a great room and office/playroom with fireplace, drop zone, and half bath. The kitchen features quartz countertops, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Access the deck and backyard from sliders off the dining area. The second level includes the spacious master, bedrooms 2-4, full bath, and laundry. Ask about $2,000 in closing costs provided by preferred lender.

2612 Nw Beechwood Street, Ankeny, 50023 2 Beds 2 Baths | $294,550 | Single Family Residence | 1,298 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing the Wayne Plan from the Jerry's Homes Roots Collection. This practical and well designed open concept ranch gives you 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, electric fireplace, and 9 Ft ceilings on the main level! The spacious kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, stunning quartz counter tops, and a pantry. Plenty of windows throughout allowing for tons of natural light. Convenient mudroom located off the attached garage. Laundry is also located on the main level. Large master suite with double vanity and walk in closet. Basement is already stubbed for a bathroom and ready to be finished. Centennial Ridge is located in a wonderful central Ankeny location! Home warranty included AND peace of mind knowing that Jerry's Homes is a local builder that has been building since 1957! Located across the street from a new city park! Contact an agent for more details.

15401 Springbrook Trail, Urbandale, 50323 5 Beds 3 Baths | $546,923 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New home by EH Construction to be completed by end of August 2021. This contemporary walk out ranch home with mono/shed roofs. This home has 2638 sf finished space, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. Custom wood built-ins and closets. Separated laundry room adjacent to the mud room. Quartz countertops throughout the hose. White stacked cabinets in the kitchen. Covered deck provides cozy space for entertaining or just relaxing. Lower level features 2bedrooms and a full bath, large living area with the vet bar and large windows. Contact listing agent to get more info. All information obtained from seller and public records.

