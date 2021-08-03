House hunting? Check these Chattanooga townhomes

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) If you’re on the market for a home in Chattanooga, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

758 Latitude Cir Cir, Chattanooga, 37402 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,450,000 | Townhouse | 4,383 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Owner/Agent - personal interest on file.

734 Latitude Cir, Chattanooga, 37402 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,600,000 | Townhouse | 4,383 Square Feet | Built in 2021

6690 Hickory Brook Rd, Chattanooga, 37421 2 Beds 2 Baths | $188,900 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Do you like the idea of having 1450 square feet of living space all on one convenient floor? Does being minutes away from the largest concentration of retailing in the state of Tennessee help? Ready to make this 1 level townhome all about you're style? Little love and effort and this will be a wonderful home. This unit has custom expanded closet space. Do you like a community clubhouse, tennis court and swimming pool as well? HVAC less than 2 yrs old. Come have a look.

3469 Travertine Ln, Chattanooga, 37405 3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,480 | Townhouse | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 2021

We are excited to introduce a limited number of basement units at The Oxford. With a wide variety of options, the spacious basement units can be added to any of the existing floor plans offered at The Oxford. A fully finished basement adds an additional living area, bedroom with walk-in closet, and a full bathroom. Basements can be built fully finished or left unfinished, depending on buyer preference. This is huge news for anyone looking for more space, multigenerational living, or those wishing to have luxurious guest space. There are too many options to mention here, so please reach out to discuss options and pricing. Enjoy maintenance free living conveniently located near downtown Chattanooga. This community offers outstanding amenities, which include a Clubhouse with Outdoor Fireplace and Pool, Community Gardens, Fenced-In Dog Park, and a private Greenway Trail system. There is no other community like The Oxford in the Greater Chattanooga Area!

