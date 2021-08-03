House-hunt Augusta: What’s on the market

(AUGUSTA, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Augusta area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

2018 Dallas Drive, Augusta, 30906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $157,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful corner lot , fully renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with tons of features to offer: New exterior paint and shutters, fairly new roof, HVAC, water heater and New luxury flooring, New ceiling fans throughout the home, and New Custom wainscoting and crown molding throughout the home . Beautiful open kitchen with large wooden island, great for cooking while entertaining, spacious dinette area. Sparkling NEW stainless steel appliances, Farmhouse sink/waterfall faucet, upgraded granite counter-tops and back-splash. Windows giving natural light. All bathrooms have new industrial lightening, sinks, toilets, large tubs, new shower tile and mirrors. All bedrooms have fresh paint, new flooring, and blinds. Fenced back yard, with wide driveway. Vacant and easy to show!!!

6019 Vermilion Loop, Graniteville, 29829 5 Beds 5 Baths | $328,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,411 Square Feet | Built in None

This plan offers a 3-car garage and the extra space you want. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Open the door to formal living and dining, perfect for hosting. The central kitchen boasts and island and opens to a spacious breakfast area and family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. A guest bedroom with full bath offers the perfect retreat for visitors on the main level, plus there is a convenient powder room. Upstairs includes a versatile loft for recreation or extra casual living space, large secondary bedrooms, plus a private bedroom suite with spa-like bath. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

426 Ron Road, Beech Island, 29842 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1982

sturdy brick ranch on large level lot with fenced yard. Neat & clean! Kitchen has new vinyl flooring, new refrigerator, new sink & faucet. Spacious living room with carpet. Bedrooms have new hardwood-look vinyl flooring and fresh paint. Bath and a half provides owners bedroom with access as well as guests. Outbuilding included. Sold As Is.

109 Honeysuckle Court, Aiken, 29803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This corner lot and ranch style home is conveniently located in Gem Lakes addition on Aiken's south side. It is close to shipping, recreation, and restaurants. This is a 4BR, 2.5 bath home that has been completely renovated to include fresh paint, all new flooring, new appliances, light fixtures and a whole lot of other upgrades. House contains a living room, dining room, and a den for family relaxation. Fresh landscaping of the over 1 acre lot that compliments this beautiful home. Will not last long at this price. Show and Sell!!!

